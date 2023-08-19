Marvin Harrison Jr. should know a thing or two about magic. After all, he's a football player. And what magic trick is beyond the one that gets the ball to your opponent's end zone, getting thousands to cheer your name? None! But even the magicians of the gridiron and the leather ball can be impressed.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was left stunned after he witnessed a few magic tricks from famous illusionist Carl Michael. Michael visited the Buckeyes' fall camp ahead of the 2023 college football season and wowed the players with his tricks.

After watching Michael's magic, all Harrison Jr. could manage to say was, “Craziest thing I've seen in my life.”

How far has Marvin Harrison Jr. come for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Expectations are high for Marvin Harrison Jr.'s junior season as the Ohio State wide receiver. In spite of an amazing sophomore season, Harrison Jr. knows he still has a name to live up to. Being the son of a pro football Hall of Fame wide receiver is not a responsibility many can bear easily.

But if anything, Harrison Jr. has shown the stuff he's made of. After receiving limited playing time in his freshman season, he emerged as one of the best wide receivers in college football as a sophomore. He received 77 passes for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. That performance earned him a unanimous all-American honor and the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year Award.

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 205 pounds, Harrison Jr. cuts the appearance of a true athlete. His speed and athleticism are two of his greatest assets as a route runner. Each time he touches the ball, he poses a scoring threat to the opponents. This is due to more than just his athletic build, however.

Harrison Jr. is also a very intelligent player who understands and knows how to read the game well. He has undoubtedly distinguished himself as one of the top receivers in college football. And should he decide to declare for the draft, he is an immediate potential first-rounder.

Growing up, watching his old man play for the Indianapolis Colts must've left a lasting impression on Harrison Jr.'s young mind. Add to that the various stories of his father's exploits in college he must've heard incessantly. Nothing can instill a winning mindset more than that.

One thing is clear, however. Marvin Harrison Jr., despite his father's legacy, is his own man.