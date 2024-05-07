WATCH: Alabama coach Maurice Linguist sets the tone for Alabama with intense training sessions

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist set the tone during an intense training session. Linguist was the head coach of the University of Buffalo for the past three seasons, as the school went 14-23 under his helm.

After the 2023 season, he resigned as head coach to take the defensive coordinator position at Alabama. During a training session, he showed off some of his personality as he got his players fired up for practice.

In the video uploaded on Instagram on Monday, fans can hear Linguist tell his players to get better every day and that they need pro reps every snap. He was encouraging his players throughout the video and was celebrating with them, as the players seemed to like playing for him.

It seems Linguist knows how to coach and motivate his players. He has plenty of experience, but this is the first time he has been a defensive coordinator in his coaching career.

However, Alabama did lose some key players from last year's defense to the NFL draft and transfer portal. But Linguist will have returning players like Malachi Moore, Jamheim Oats, Tim Keenan, Deontae Lawson and Devonta Smith.

Kalen DeBoer explains the decision to hire Maurice Linguist

Although Maurice Linguist has years of coaching experience, he has never been a DC before. However, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer decided to give him the chance, as he has full confidence in him.

"Maurice brings both head coaching experience and an established record of success coaching defensive backs... (He is a) proven recruiters and outstanding teachers," DeBoer said.

Linguist has worked with college secondaries at nine programs, including Texas A&M and Mississippi State, so he is familiar with coaching in the Southeastern Conference.

"I have always had an incredible admiration for Alabama's long history of success," Linguist said. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help Coach DeBoer continue that winning tradition, while developing our players both on and off the field."

Maurice Linguist will call the defense for the first time in his career on Aug. 31 at home as the Crimson Tide play Western Kentucky.

