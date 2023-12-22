WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shares uplifting recap of 2023 season

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban took to Instagram to share a recap of the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 season. The clip features Kristen's own antics while watching the games. It also showcases the likes of Coach Saban and his wife Miss Terry, while ending with the SEC title celebrations.

The Crimson Tide started the regular season in the most jittery fashion, almost grinding out results for the first few weeks. But the team grew into the season, asserting their dominance in the later stages and sneaking into the college football playoffs. The clip shared by Kristen encompasses the highs of the year in Tuscaloosa.

Here is the season recap clip shared by the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban.

“Regular season recap,” Kristen wrote in the caption.

The clip shows the 28-year-old in the iconic cigar pose after the win against rivals Tennessee Volunteers. It also has the moment when she popped open a champagne bottle before the Chattanooga game in Week 12. All in all, quite an uplifting video if you are a Crimson Tide supporter.

The Tide finished the regular season ranked fourth in the country, according to the College Football Playoffs committee, and booked a place in the playoffs. They will take on the No.1 Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinals next month.

Surely, Kristen Saban would be among the loudest of the voices at the game supporting her father's players.

Alabama’s 2023 season recap under Nick Saban

The Crimson Tide lost a game early in the season, their Week 2 loss to fellow playoff team, the Texas Longhorns. They looked rusty in offense for several weeks, a hallmark of a team getting used to a new quarterback after longtime signal caller Bryce Young went into the NFL in the 2023 draft.

However, Jalen Milroe rose to the occasion and established himself as the unrivaled QB1.

Milroe threw for 2,718 passing yards and scored 23 passing touchdowns. He also showed his dual-threat ability by running for 468 yards and scoring 12 rushing TDs.

The Tide finished the season with an 11-1 overall record and then took down two-time defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the SEC championship game.

Can Nick Saban lead the Tide to a seventh national title in his reign at the program, the eighth of his own career?

