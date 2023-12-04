WATCH: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian shares wholesome moment with Quinn Ewers after Undertaker awarded Texas QB with championship belt

Loreal Sarkisian, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, enjoyed the 49-21 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday as she shared a wholesome moment with quarterback Quinn Ewers.

WWE superstar The Undertaker, a longtime Longhorns fan, awarded Ewers with a championship belt during the trophy presentation ceremony. However, Loreal Sarkisian stole the show after she tried on the championship belt, leaving fans and people on the internet with joy.

Watch the video here.

Loreal Sarkisian had a fun time while struggling to lift the belt. She congratulated the entire team, especially Ewers, for an exceptional performance against the Cowboys. Texas (12-1), which lost to the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 7, faced a must-win game to qualify for the College Football Playoff, which the third-ranked Longhorns did on Sunday

It started on a positive note for the Longhorns. The team made a statement in the first quarter, outscoring the Cowboys 21-7. From there on, it was only a matter of time as UT did not give Oklahoma State any chance to make a comeback.

Ewers was magnificent and probably had his best game. The QB completed an outstanding 35 of 46 passing attempts, throwing for 452 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. His performance rightly earned him the MVP award.

The win helped Texas to attain the No.3 spot in the CFP rankings. The Longhorns will now prepare to face the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2.

Steve Sarkisian has backed his team from the beginning of the season to become the national champion. Moreover, after Quinn Ewers's record-breaking performance in Week 15, the team is more confident than ever. The Longhorns have played their best football in the last two games, and anything is possible.

What is Loreal Sarkisian popularly known as?

Loreal Sarkisian is popularly known as the First Lady of Texas Football. Although she is not involved in the team's administration, Loreal always supports her team and shows her love for the game. Professionally, she is a wardrobe stylist and a philanthropist. Her work helps her to help the marginalized sections of society, and she has managed to create a big name for herself through good deeds.