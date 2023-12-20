"We’ve never been beaten up like this": Deion Sanders breaks silence on Colorado's poor 4-8 season amid major transfer portal overhaul

After being active in the transfer portal to make necessary improvements, Deion Sanders spoke on the challenges his team faced. The Colorado Buffaloes ended their 2023 season with a 4-8 record, an improvement from the previous year’s 1-11.

The head coach is optimistic about building momentum for the 2024 season and believes that they are ready to create positive energy for next season by doing things the right way.

Reflecting on his son Shedeur Sanders’ injury (fractured bone in back), Sanders shared his concern over the physical challenges his team faced:

"We've played youth league, high school and at an HBCU, and we've never been beaten up like this. So, something had to change in that aspect."

Coach Prime saw the situation as unlike anything they had experienced in youth league, high school, or at an HBCU.

However, the Buffaloes aim to make the necessary changes as they re-enter the Big-12 in 2024, hoping to return to a bowl game for the first time since 2020.

Is Deion Sanders’ five-star recruit in doubt?

Five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton recently announced that he is committed to Deion Sanders' Colorado outfit. However, according to Andrew Nemec, the host of “Recruiting with Andrew Nemec” on ESPN, Seaton reportedly has his doubts. Nemec expressed doubts about Seaton’s commitment.

“Jordan Seaton to Colorado in doubt? Nation's No. 1 offensive tackle indicates he's torn -- could that be good news for Ohio State, Oregon, or someone else?” Nemec wrote on X.

Steve Wiltfong from 247Sports reported that Oregon, along with Ohio State and Tennessee, is actively pursuing Seaton.

“Going into that announcement Tennessee, Oregon, and Ohio State were three programs that had some buzz to it,” Wiltfong said.

Notably, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning visited Seaton, indicating a push to flip his commitment.

