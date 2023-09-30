Who are the Texas A&M vs Arkansas game announcers today on SEC Network? All you need to know about Week 5 game’s coverage team

Texas A&M vs Arkansas is one of the most interesting SEC matchups scheduled for Week 5. The Aggies are the overwhelming favorites, coming into Week 5 on the back of a 3-1 record, which includes a win in the SEC. The Razorbacks, on the other hand, are having a somewhat inconsistent season. They enter Week 5 with a 2-2 record and are winless in the SEC.

While the Aggies will be hoping to continue their impressive run, the Razorbacks will fight to gain some stability and consistency. The Texas A&M vs Arkansas game will be broadcast live on SEC Network and ESPN radio.

The broadcast will be anchored on radio and TV by a team of ESPN announcers. Dave Neal, Matt Stinchbomb and Alyssa Lang will be the announcers on TV, while Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley will be on radio.

Exploring the ESPN announcers for the Texas A&M vs Arkansas game

Dave Neal

Neal is a two-time Emmy Award winner who's currently works for ESPN as one of its top sports commentator. He's an alum of Florida State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in communication.

Matt Stinchbomb

Stinchbomb was an offensive tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs before going on to the NFL. He spent seven seasons in the NFL playing for the Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He currently analyzes college football for ESPN and SEC Network.

Allysa Lang

Lang works for the SEC Network as a host and anchor. She has also been covering live action for the network as a sideline reporter. She earned a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina in 2015.

Mike Couzens

Couzens has been a part of the ESPN family since 2012, working as a play-by-play commentator for College sports and high school basketball. He now works on ESPN radio as one of the lead voices for college football on the network.

Max Starks

Starks was an offensive tackle for the Florida Gators before spending 10 seasons in the NFL. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Diego Chargers, St Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Mike Peasley

Peasley is a veteran sports broadcaster with experience being a studio host, sports announcer, and reporter. He has been with ESPN Radio Dallas since 2008 as a studio host.

The Texas A&M vs Arkansas game will kick off at noon (EST) today at Arlington, Texas.