Penn State football recruiting: 3 players James Franklin can target in final hours of Spring transfer portal window ft. Elijhah Badger

The college football spring transfer portal ends on April 30, with schools having just a few hours to try and land the remaining players in the portal.

On the final day of the transfer portal, players will be weighing out their options. One team that could be active on the final day is the Penn State Nittany Lions who are looking to compete for a Big Ten championship and also get into the expanded playoffs.

With April 30 being the last day of the transfer portal, let's take a look at three potential options for Penn State and head coach James Franklin.

Penn State is set to open its 2024 college football season on Aug. 31 against West Virginia.

3 players Penn State can land in the transfer portal

#1, Elijhah Badger, WR, Arizona State

Elijah Badger is the top receiver available

If Penn State is going to land anyone in the transfer portal, it will be a wide receiver, as it is a position of need.

The Nittany Lions have been actively trying to land players in the transfer portal as Penn State hosted Julian Fleming, Jaylin Lucas, and Andre Greene Jr., as all three were in the transfer portal, but Franklin couldn't land any of them.

Badger is the top available wide receiver, according to ON3. Last season at Arizona State, he recorded 65 receptions for 713 yards and three touchdowns.

#2, Andrew Dennis, OT, Illinois

James Franklin and Penn State are also in need of a strong offensive line, and Andrew Dennis is the top offensive tackle available in the transfer portal.

Dennis is transferring from Illinois, so he's comfortable playing in the Big Ten and dealing with the weather. Although Dennis said he wanted to play closer to home, if the right offer comes from Penn State, he would have a chance to be an immediate starter.

#3, Andrew Depaepe, DL, Michigan State

Andrew Depaepe is a freshman defensive lineman, but he's already in the transfer portal.

Depaepe would be a nice developmental defensive lineman for Franklin and Penn State. He can be a rotational player this season and work his way into a starting role next season.

Out of high school, Depaepe was a four-star recruit and could be a logical fit for the Nittany Lions.