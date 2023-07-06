What the Daniel Calhoun signing means for Georgia football? The 4-star OL recruit is a massive get for the Bulldogs and QB Dylan Raiola

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to improve their team for the future after winning back-to-back national championships. They already have decided that quarterback Dylan Raiola is going to be under center for the program, but they just got a commitment from someone to cover his blind side.

Four-star offensive lineman recruit Daniel Calhoun has officially committed to the Bulldogs and will be a massive piece on the offensive line for Georgia for the next handful of years. What should we expect out of him and the Bulldogs as a whole?

What should we expect out of Georgia's Daniel Calhoun?

Daniel Calhoun should be a massive improvement on the offensive line for the Georgia Bulldogs as the four-star lineman can really open up the playbook. Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 365 pounds, it is going to be extremely difficult for some defensive lineman to beat him in the trenches.

Calhoun has two older brothers who have played college football. His brother Vincent played at Minnesota, while his other brother Chris was part of the Wake Forest team. That means through watching and having his older brothers' knowledge, he should be an intelligent player on the field.

Calhoun can also play all over the offensive line, which is something he prides himself on, as he can stay on the field and cover multiple positions if injuries strike the team. Protecting Dylan Raiola is going to be critical and his excellent blocking and massive frame should lead to a lot of success. He also is solid at run-blocking, so if he is at the blind side tackle spot and the Bulldogs run a stretch to his side, he can create space.

Despite his 365-pound frame, he is athletic enough to be a pulling guard as well at times. Expect a lot of interesting looks out of Kirby Smart's team in their quest for another national championship.

How will he fare against some of the top defensive linemen in the SEC?

Daniel Calhoun is going to be an excellent offensive lineman for the Bulldogs and should dominate against some top defensive linemen in the conference. He has a massive frame and a great workout regime developed from his brothers so expect the college weight room to be a place where Calhoun thrives.

His hand placement inside of the trenches is going to be critical, and he has shown that throughout some of his high school tape. Expect Georgia to continue thriving with Raiola now that his blind side is protected.

