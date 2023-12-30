Why is Iowa playing Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl? List of players opting out, favorites, and more

The University of Iowa Hawkeyes and the University of Tennessee Volunteers are looking to end their 2023 college football seasons on a high note with a victory in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

It will be the 11th consecutive bowl game for the Hawkeyes under Kirk Ferentz, the team’s head coach since 1999. Conversely, the Volunteers will play in their fifth straight bowl game and third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Here are more details about the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup between the Hawkeyes and the Volunteers, including the game schedule, viewing options, betting favorites, and list of players opting out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why is Iowa playing Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl?

Football Bowl Subdivision teams become bowl-eligible after getting six wins and a .500 winning percentage. However, FBS teams can only count one win against a Football Championship Subdivision team to meet eligibility requirements.

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl can only select participants after the SEC and the Big Ten have filled in potential slots for the College Football Playoff Bowls or New Year’s Six (Rose, Sugar, Peach, Cotton, Orange, and Fiesta Bowls).

On those conditions, Iowa became bowl-eligible after finishing the regular season at 10-2, including a 7-2 record against Big Ten opponents. The Hawkeyes earned victories against Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, and Nebraska.

Conversely, Tennessee finished their 2023 campaign at 8-4, including a 4-4 mark against Southeastern Conference opponents. The Volunteers were guaranteed a bowl game after defeating Virginia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Austin Peay.

Their impressive records ranked them nationally in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Iowa finished the regular season as the 20th-best team in the nation, while Tennessee is 25th.

But in the Big Ten, three teams have higher rankings than the Hawkeyes. This season, Michigan, college football’s top-ranked team, will play in the Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Seventh-ranked Ohio State lost to number nine Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. Number ten Penn State will square off against 11th-ranked Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl. Iowa, the Big Ten’s fourth-best squad, gets a spot in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers will face the Hawkeyes because Alabama, Missouri, Ole Miss, and number six Georgia (Orange Bowl versus Florida State) have filled in the New Year’s Six slots.

Who is favored to win the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 2024?

Tennessee is projected to win the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl over Iowa. BetMGM’s betting odds reveal the Volunteers as eight-point favorites over the Hawkeyes. Meanwhile, ESPN gave Tennessee a 70 % winning chance, while Bleacher Nation agrees with ESPN’s prediction.

What channel is the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on?

Date and venue: January 1, 2024 at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

Time: 1 pm Eastern Time.

Streaming: DirecTV STREAM, ESPN+

Channel: ABC.

List of players opting out from Cheez-It Citrus Bowl 2024

Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Wright, RB (NFL Draft)

Joe Milton III, QB (NFL Draft)

Javontez Spraggins, OL (injury)

Bru McCoy, WR (injury)

Kamal Hadden, DB (injury)

Keenan Pili, LB (injury)

Arlon Carter, LB (injury)

Tyler Baron, DL (transfer portal)

Addison Nichols, OL (transfer portal)

Jack Luttrell, DB (transfer portal)

Tamarion McDonald, DB (transfer portal)

Brandon Turnage, DB (transfer portal)

Warren Burrell, DB (transfer portal)

Doneiko Slaugher, DB (transfer portal)

Mo Clipper Jr., OL (transfer portal)

Connor Meadows, OL (transfer portal)

De’Shawn Rucker, DB (transfer portal)

Wesley Walker, DB (transfer portal)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Cade McNamara, QB (injury)

Erick All, TE (injury)

Luke Lachey, TE (injury)

Cooper DeJean, DB (injury)

Spencer Petras, QB (transfer portal)

Diante Vines, WR (transfer portal)

Anterio Thompson, DL (transfer portal)

Joe Labas, QB (transfer portal)

Jackson Flier, DL (transfer portal)

Brenden Deasfernandes, DB (transfer portal)

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season