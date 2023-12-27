2021 or 2023 - which was the better KL Rahul Test innings in Centurion?

There's an undeniable synergy between the Boxing Day Test, Centurion, and KL Rahul's prowess, particularly on the first day. Two years ago, in his traditional role as an opener, the Karnataka-batter delivered a classy century that set the tone for India's victory in the first Test of a three-match series.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and Rahul found himself shouldering a new responsibility. In his 48th Test appearance, the 31-year-old assumed the role of the designated wicketkeeper-batter, becoming India's third player in that position since Rishabh Pant's unfortunate accident a year ago.

The ebb and flow of the art of batting were evident on the first day of KL Rahul's latest comeback. Though Rohit Sharma looked settled against the length ball, he fell prey to a pull shot. Shubman Gill gloved one down the leg side and suddenly, the Indian side was under a lot of pressure.

There were nervy moments, there was lucky moments, and there were confident moments as Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli capitalized on dropped chances and kept India in the game. However, the scenario chnaged after lunch as the spirited Kagiso Rabada thundered in and reduced India to 107 for 5, and then to 121 for 6.

How KL Rahul excelled in difficult conditions

KL Rahul kept attacking loose deliveries

But KL Rahul was in his zone, he was excellent against the unpredictable bounce, lateral movement, and the evolving match situation and in his 105-ball unbeaten stay for 70 runs on day 1, did not make any big mistakes. There were several plays and misses but these were almost inevitable in such conditions.

He kept playing his strokes, kept the scoreboard moving and never allowed South Africa to completely own the day. He managed the lower order brilliantly as well and when the day started on Wednesay, he brought out his strokes and brought up his ton with a remarkable hoick over deep mid-wicket.

He stood tall at 101 runs out of a total of 245, a remarkable feat considering the challenging conditions favoring fast bowlers with a pitch loaded in their favour. It reflects his unwavering intent, demonstrating a fearless approach.

For instance, even when he faced a challenging morning where Rabada beat him four times in as many balls, he responded with resilience, capitalizing on the very next ball—a short and wide one that he upper-cut for four.

He is enjoying his game, and in so many different ways, this ton is his best so far in Test cricket. As he reached his century, the entire Indian dressing room rose to applaud Rahul, underscoring the immense value they place on his extraordinary effort and his prowess as an incredible batter.

During his last century at this venue on Boxing Day in 2021, Rahul put on show an impressive 218-ball innings that featured 14 fours and one six. Additionally, he contributed to a substantial opening partnership of 117 runs with Mayank Agarwal. But his latest knock on the same date and the same venue, albeit two years later and in a different batting position, was way better considering the scenario, the pitch conditions and the fact that he had to manage the Indian innings with the lower order.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App