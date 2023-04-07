Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar as a replacement for the injured Rajat Patidar for the remainder of IPL 2023 on Friday, April 7.

Patidar, who had a breakthrough season with RCB in IPL 2022, has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a heel injury.

Vijaykumar made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2022 and made his List A and T20 debut in 2021. While Patidar was primarily a batter, Vijaykumar is a fast bowler and not a like-for-like replacement for RCB.

However, the addition of Vyshak Vijaykumar could be beneficial for RCB in the ongoing IPL season. On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why his addition could be a good move for RCB.

#1 Good domestic record in T20 cricket

Vyshak Vijakumar has had an impressive start to his domestic T20 career. In 14 matches, the pacer has picked up 22 wickets at an impressive average of 16.04 and an astounding strike rate of 13.90. His economy rate of 6.92 is also exceptional, considering that the pacer bowls most of his overs in powerplays and at the death.

He can execute yorkers at a good pace and is effective in death overs. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-2023.

Having tasted success in domestic cricket, he will look to take it a step forward and make his performances count on the big stage in IPL cricket.

#2 Indifferent form of Indian fast bowlers in IPL 2023

Harshal Patel and Aksah Deep have struggled in IPL 2023

In the two matches that RCB have played so far in IPL 2023, the pacers have failed to make a mark.

In two matches in IPL 2023, Akash Deep has bowled five overs and conceded 59 runs at an economy rate of 11.80. He has picked up a solitary wicket of Rohit Sharma and averages 59 with the ball.

Harshal Patel has also been on the receiving end in IPL 2023. In seven overs, he has given away 81 runs at an economy rate of 11.57. He has picked up just two wickets at an average of 40.50 and has been ineffective with the ball.

The addition of Vyshak Vijakumar provides more options as far as Indian pace bowling reserves are concerned. He could be a part of the playing 11 if either Akash Deep or Harshal Patel continue to leak runs in future matches.

#3 Vyshak Vijaykumar is an unknown commodity

The fact that Vyshak Vijakumar has been around for less than a couple of years on the domestic circuit could work in favor of RCB. He can click 140 kmph on a consistent basis and there have been very few players that have faced him earlier.

He could end up as a surprise package for RCB considering that he is an unknown commodity in IPL cricket.

Many unknown faces have become overnight heroes with their performances in the IPL and Vyshak Vijakumar will be hopeful of making an impact in IPL cricket.

