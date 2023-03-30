3 records that Rohit Sharma could break in IPL 2023 

The hype and excitement surrounding IPL 2023 is palpable. The 16th edition of the marquee tournament will commence on Friday, March 31, when defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

One of the franchises desperate to do well this season are the Mumbai Indians (MI). The record five-time IPL champions finished with the wooden spoon last time around and will want to return to winning ways.

Their skipper Rohit Sharma will undoubtedly have a huge role to play. Rohit's tactical nous and batting prowess have time and again proved invaluable for his franchise.

Ever since playing his first IPL game in 2008, Rohit has broken numerous records, and the modern-day master will have a chance to break a few more this year.

On that note, here's a look at three notable records that Rohit Sharma could break in IPL 2023:

#3 150 IPL matches as captain

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are the two most successful IPL captains [IPLT20]

Ever since taking the reigns in 2013, Rohit hasn't looked back as the leader of MI. He has skippered his side 143 times in the IPL, with 79 wins and 60 losses.

Another seven IPL matches would take Rohit's tally as skipper to 150, making him only the second player after MS Dhoni (210) to achieve the landmark.

#2 Second-most sixes in IPL history

Rohit Sharma is a natural six-hitter [Pic Credit: IPLT20]

A player with over 500 international sixes to his name, Rohit could well break another significant six-hitting record in the upcoming IPL season.

Currently sitting on 240 IPL sixes, Rohit could not only reach the 250 mark but could also surpass AB de Villiers' record of smashing the second-most maximums in the tournament's history (251).

100MB @100MasterBlastr



#TATAIPL Chris Gayle holds the record for the most sixes in #IPL history, and it's not even close. #IPL 2023 Chris Gayle holds the record for the most sixes in #IPL history, and it's not even close. 👀 #TATAIPL #IPL2023 https://t.co/EyhQ1PBCPg

Rohit is just 11 sixes short of De Villiers' record and the Mumbai lad will fancy his chances of going past it this season.

#1 6,000 IPL runs

Rohit Sharma has scored over 10,000 runs in his T20 career [IPLT20]

Having been part of the marquee league for 15 years now, Rohit is among the top-five highest run-getters in the IPL.

With 5,879 runs at an average of 30.30 across 222 IPL innings, Rohit is the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL2023 #CricketTwitter Here are the batters with the Most Runs in IPL history 🏏 Here are the batters with the Most Runs in IPL history 🏏🔥#IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/JYq4cKq0kF

He is just 121 runs short of completing 6,000 runs in the IPL, which would make him only the third player to do so.

Only Virat Kohli (6,624) and Shikhar Dhawan (6,244) have crossed the 6000-run barrier in the league so far.

Poll : 0 votes