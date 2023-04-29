KL Rahul has enjoyed success in IPL cricket. In 108 innings, the right-handed opener has scored 4,163 runs at an average of 46.78 and has an impressive strike rate of 134.55. He won the coveted Orange Cap in IPL 2020. He has been a proven match-winner on his day and single-handedly won games for his franchise.

However, his strike rate has been debated in IPL 2023. In eight innings so far this year, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper has scored 274 runs at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of 114.64. He failed to accelerate after getting his eye in and has often thrown away his wicket cheaply after getting set.

However, there have been numerous occasions where his franchise has gone on to post big scores despite his early dismissal.

Here is a look at three instances when Rahul's team put up a big score in the IPL despite him being him getting out cheaply.

3 times KL Rahul's team put up a big score in the IPL despite him getting out cheaply

#1. LSG vs PBKS - IPL 2023

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



72 from Stoinis

54 from

45 from Pooran

43 from Badoni



put up a mammoth total of 257/5 on the board.



Scorecard - #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 Innings Break!72 from Stoinis54 from Mayers 45 from Pooran43 from Badoni @LucknowIPL put up a mammoth total of 257/5 on the board.Scorecard - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-38 Innings Break!72 from Stoinis54 from Mayers45 from Pooran43 from Badoni@LucknowIPL put up a mammoth total of 257/5 on the board.Scorecard - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-38 #TATAIPL #PBKSvLSG #IPL2023 https://t.co/gA9r66lddP

On Friday, April 28, 2023, LSG posted the second-highest team total in IPL cricket. Skipper KL Rahul was dismissed during the fourth over of the innings for just 12. He smashed one maximum and one boundary in nine balls and was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.

Thereafter, there was no looking back for the remaining LSG batsmen, who smashed 14 maximums and 27 boundaries. The Super Giants posted 257 runs in 20 overs with half-centuries for Kyle Mayers (54 from 24 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (72 from 40 balls).

Ayush Badoni made a quickfire 43 from 24 balls and Nicholas Pooran provided the finishing touches to the innings by scoring 45 runs from 19 balls. LSG won the game by 56 runs.

#2. LSG vs RCB - IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants @LucknowIPL This is Pooran's world and we're loving each moment in it This is Pooran's world and we're loving each moment in it 🔥 https://t.co/OwHRwh5diH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted an impressive total of 212 for the loss of two wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on April 10, 2023. Opening the batting, skipper KL Rahul failed to get going and scored just 18 from 20 balls and was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj during the 12th over of the innings, leaving his side reeling at 105/5.

Thereafter, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis took the aggressive route and guided LSG to a famous win. The former scored 62 runs from just 19 deliveries at an astounding strike rate of 326.32 and the latter scored 65 from 30 at a strike rate of 216.67. LSG won the encounter by one wicket and on the last ball of the run chase.

#3. KXIP vs SRH - IPL 2018

KL Rahul was in his first season as captain of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in 2018. In a group-stage encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 19, 2018 at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, the home team posted an impressive 193 in 20 overs.

KL Rahul was dismissed early, scoring just 18 runs from 20 balls. He was trapped leg before wicket to Rashid Khan. Thereafter, Chris Gayle took complete charge of the innings and scored an impressive unbeaten century (104 runs from 63 balls) that included 11 maximums. The Kings posted a huge total of 193 despite their skipper failing to contribute and won the game by 15 runs.

Poll : Should KL Rahul bat in the middle order for the remainder of IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes