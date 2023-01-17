4 stadiums where Virat Kohli has scored a century in ODI cricket

Virat Kohli has established himself as the best ODI cricket player of the modern era. None of the current players have scored more ODI hundreds than Kohli. Even if one considers the total hundreds scored by players across formats, no active player matches Kohli's tally of 46 ODI hundreds.

Kohli made his ODI debut back in 2008 in a match against Sri Lanka. He has played 268 matches for the Indian team so far, scoring 12,754 runs at an incredible batting average of 58.24. The right-handed batter has registered 64 fifties and 46 hundreds in his remarkable ODI career thus far.

Every batter has his or her favorite stadium in international cricket. There are some venues where a batter always enjoys playing and ends up recording big scores. In this article, we will look at four such venues where Virat Kohli has scored a century in ODI cricket.

#1 Virat Kohli has scored 2 centuries in 2 ODIs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Virat Kohli scored his first ODI ton of 2023 in Assam (Image: BCCI)

Guwahati's new Barsapara Cricket Stadium has hosted only two ODI matches so far. In both the matches, Virat has touched triple figures. The first match was against West Indies in 2018, where captain Kohli joined forces with Rohit Sharma to help India chase down a target of 326 runs. Kohli smacked a match-winning 107-ball 140 in that game.

Five years later, Kohli scored another ODI hundred at the venue while playing against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter scored 113 runs off 87 balls at a strike rate of 129.89. His aggregate at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is 253 runs in two matches at an average of 126.50.

#2 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India v Sri Lanka - Tri-Series Game 11 (Image: Getty)

Virat Kohli played one of the best knocks of his career against Sri Lanka at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart back in 2012. In a do-or-die match of the tri-series, also involving Australia, a young Kohli smashed 133 runs off just 86 balls to help India chase down a 321-run target in just 36.4 overs.

While India did not make it to the final of that tournament, Kohli's heroic performance earned the attention of every cricket fan.

#3 Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

Guwahati has been a lucky city for Virat Kohli as he has scored a ODI ton every time he has played a 50-over match at the stadiums of the Assamese city. Before the Barasapara Cricket Stadium, Nehru Stadium used to host international matches in Guwahati.

Virat Kohli played one match at the Nehru Stadium. Playing against New Zealand in 2010, Kohli scored 105 runs off 104 balls to guide the Men in Blue to a 40-run win.

#4 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Kohli played his first ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium last month against Bangladesh. The star Indian batter ended his drought of ODI hundreds with a fantastic knock of 113 runs against the home team.

His innings consisted of 11 fours and two sixes. Ishan Kishan smashed a double century in that match as India recorded a big win by 227 runs.

