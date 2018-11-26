×
5 reasons why India are a dominant T20 side

Vijay Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
65   //    26 Nov 2018, 12:16 IST

India is unbeaten in their last 10 bilateral T20 series.
India is unbeaten in their last 10 bilateral T20 series.

With the series-levelling in the third T20 international in Sydney in the ongoing tour down under, India extended their unbeaten run in T20s to 10 successive series. Australia can thank the weather gods for the same as it could have been much worse for the home team had the rain not intervened in the first two games of this 3-match bilateral series.

The first two games were in India's grasp for the most part of the game and could have been an 8th consecutive T20 series for the men in blue if not for the rain.

One has to say that the Indian T20 set up is one of the finest going around with a solid bench strength to support. India has an overall win percentage of 64% in T20's which is really great.

This article is about why the Indian team has become a strong T20 unit over the years, and here are the 5 reasons why.

#5 Finisher's role has been handled well

An able replacement for MS Dhoni?
An able replacement for MS Dhoni?

One can say he is a man who can come close to the level of MS Dhoni in maintaining his composure in tense situations. He has donned the role of the finisher to perfection in the presence of MSD. Who can ever forget his knock in the finals of the Nidhas Trophy? That was a turning point in the career of DK.

He is turning out to be a player for the crisis and could be a regular after the retirement of the legend. He has turned a new leaf to say the least over the past couple of years.

Not only Karthik, but someone one or the other has taken a mantle upon themselves to take the team home.

Vijay Raman
ANALYST
