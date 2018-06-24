Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Buttler 110 as England beats Australia to sweep series 5-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News 24 Jun 2018, 22:54 IST
43
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten 110 as England completed its first-ever 5-0 cricket sweep of Australia in any format with a one-wicket win in the fifth ODI on Sunday.

England reached 208-9 in 48.3 overs at Old Trafford in reply to Australia's 205 all out.

At 114-8, England looked finished before Buttler and Adil Rashid shared a ninth-wicket partnership of 81.

Rashid was then out for 20, leaving Australia needing just one wicket and England 11 runs to win. Jake Ball came in as No. 11 and defended successfully as Buttler hit the winning runs in the series finale.

England had bowled Australia out in just 34.4 overs, but collapsed to 50-5 against the pace and bounce of Billy Stanlake (3-35) before the scheduled lunch break.

After his partnership with Adil Rashid, Buttler scrambled the last runs alongside Ball to carry England to victory with nine balls to spare.

Australia's innings was flawed after it won the toss in glorious conditions on a quick pitch.

Moeen Ali (4-46) and then Sam Curran (2-44) — both with two wickets in three balls — took turns to stop the tourists in their tracks.

Travis Head (56) hit his third successive half-century, but got out soon afterward for the third time too, and D'Arcy Short was left unbeaten three runs short of his maiden ODI 50.

Australia faltered from 60-0 in little more than six overs to 100-5 - and the tourists crumbled a second time after Short shared a stand of 59 with Alex Carey.

