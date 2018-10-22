CA dismisses spot-fixing claims

A cricket ball

Cricket Australia (CA) rubbished allegations, made in a television documentary, that any of its players were involved in spot-fixing during international matches.

The Al Jazeera network claims to have uncovered evidence of corruption from players of several nations - including during Australia matches - in Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 internationals played in 2011 and 2012.

But no charges have been laid by the ICC in relation to the matches and CA said its review had cleared current and former Australia players.

"Cricket Australia takes a zero-tolerance approach against anyone trying to compromise the integrity of the game, and to suggest anything otherwise is unsubstantiated and incorrect," CA chief executive James Sutherland said in a statement.

"Prior to the broadcast of Al Jazeera's documentary, Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit conducted a review of the latest claims by Al Jazeera, from a known criminal source, and, from the limited information provided by Al Jazeera, our team have not identified any issues of corruption by any current or former player, including in relation to Big Bash League matches.

"We have full confidence in our players in also protecting the game, and we are working closely with the ACA [Australian Cricketers' Association] to keep them informed of any developments.

"The materials we have been given have been referred to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit and we will continue to work with them in order to ensure the integrity of the game.

"We urge Al Jazeera to provide all un-edited materials and any other evidence to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit.

"Australian cricket is proactive with its sports integrity management and Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit oversees and maintains the integrity of all domestic cricket in Australia, including BBL and WBBL matches.

"In addition to this, prior to the start of each Australian season, all professional cricketers are required to participate in thorough anti-corruption education sessions before being eligible to compete in CA's domestic competitions."

ACA chief Alistair Nicholson said: "The players and the ACA remain committed to taking genuine match-fixing claims seriously and cooperating in any investigation process should it be required.

"However, as I said two months ago, enough is enough when it comes to unsupported accusations which unfairly tarnish players reputations.

"The players are sick and tired of being subject to accusations, without the proper evidence to substantiate it."