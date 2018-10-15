×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Captain Kohli needs to learn from the captaincy of Rohit Sharma for ODI success

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
189   //    15 Oct 2018, 12:45 IST

Virat Kohli must learn from the captaincy of Rohit Sharma the value of preferred performance over potential
Virat Kohli must learn from the captaincy of Rohit Sharma the value of preferred performance over potential

Whether in the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka or the just-concluded Asia Cup, in the absence of the regular Indian captain Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma has done a commendable job as the captain. He has won both the trophies, with a side depleted by the absence of its best batsman. 

His captaincy has been so good that there have been suggestions from some experts that he is probably a better captain than Kohli and possibly, India would have a better chance at winning the 2019 world cup under the calmer influence of Rohit than the sometimes impetuous and emotionally charged captaincy of Virat Kohli.

However, at this point, it is quite unlikely that such a suggestion would even be considered by the Indian selectors, even for a moment, and rightly so, as the World Cup is just round the corner. To go ahead with any such proposal would unnecessarily bring friction in a more or less settled side. To be fair to Kohli, his captaincy has not been too shabby in the ODIs, though some crucial decisions in big tournaments such as the 2017 Champions trophy would continue to haunt him.

Having said that, captain Kohli must learn a few things from his Vice-Captain. Apart from the obvious calmness on the field that has a calming influence on the rest of the teammates, Kohli should learn to show faith in the capability of players who have a different style of play than his own.

It has often been observed that Kohli likes players who are ‘aggressive’ – in other words, he has a liking for stroke-makers such as KL Rahul or Hardik Pandya, and despite the inconsistency they show, Kohli prefers to give them a longer rope. On the other hand, he does not seem to quite like the players who are not stylish stroke-makers. His patience runs thin with them after only a couple of failures.

Captain Rohit Sharma's preference of Ambati Rayudu's performance over KL Rahul's potential paid rich dividends in the Asia Cup
Captain Rohit Sharma's preference of Ambati Rayudu's performance over KL Rahul's potential paid rich dividends in the Asia Cup

Ambati Rayudu is one such player. In the Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma gave him ample opportunity and kept him in the playing eleven in all the matches, despite calls from many experts and former cricketers to replace him with the ‘more stylish’ and ‘more attacking’ KL Rahul.

It is to Rohit Sharma’s credit that he stuck to his guns. He preferred consistency over flashes of brilliance and performance over potential. Rayudu’s performances, like his game, were quite crucial to India’s title-winning run in the Asia cup, even though he went under the radar most of the time.

It’s time that Kohli understands that a great team need not be built by having players with great ability and potential. Sometimes, players with slightly lesser ability but more consistency and the right attitude can take the team on to the path of greatness.

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Is it time for Rohit Sharma to be India's limited-overs...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Rohit Sharma should not captain team India...
RELATED STORY
Is Rohit Sharma a better leader than Virat Kohli?
RELATED STORY
King Kohli - A budding legend 
RELATED STORY
5 current most loved Indian cricketers
RELATED STORY
Is Rohit Sharma the answer to India's middle-order woes?
RELATED STORY
A comparison between the captaincy tactics of Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Rohit Sharma should be made India's ODI...
RELATED STORY
Team India's strongest ODI XI under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian ODI batsmen of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us