×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chandimal misses out on Sri Lanka's World Cup squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
304   //    18 Apr 2019, 15:12 IST
DineshChandimal - cropped
Former Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka have continued to rejig their one-day international set-up, leaving former captain Dinesh Chandimal out of their 15-man Cricket World Cup squad.

The day after skipper Lasith Malinga was surprisingly replaced by Dimuth Karunaratne, Chandimal - ODI captain as recently as October - has not made the cut for the upcoming tournament in England and Wales.

Chandimal had been dropped from the Test team in February in order to play domestic cricket in a bid to rediscover his best form.

He is one of a number of notable names to miss out as the selectors make significant changes to a side that lost their last nine ODIs under Malinga's stewardship.

Malinga keeps his place, but Niroshan Dickwella, Akila Dananjaya and openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Upul Tharanga are all out.

That means recalls for four players who have not played for the 50-over side since 2017 in Lahiru Thirimanne, Milinda Siriwardana, Jeevan Mendis and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Youngster Avishka Fernando is involved again, despite failing to impress against South Africa last month, while Nuwan Pradeep is also included.

Sri Lanka begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Cardiff on June 1.

Advertisement

 

Sri Lanka squad in full: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.

Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Dimuth Karunaratne appointed as the captain of Sri Lanka for the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Dananjaya returns to Sri Lanka squad for South Africa ODIs
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka drop captain Chandimal for South Africa tour
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 2 selections in the Indian squad that may turn out to be blunders
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 notable misses from the Australian squad
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka drops captain Chandimal for South Africa tests
RELATED STORY
Pant, Rayudu miss out on India's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Indian squad selection sounds like a mixed bag of balance and lost opportunity
RELATED STORY
Karunaratne named Sri Lanka captain for World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Why Dinesh Karthik was chosen ahead of Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 34 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 33 | Yesterday
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 35 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us