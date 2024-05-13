GT vs KKR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a special match of IPL 2024 later tonight (May 13). The Titans will don a lavender kit in this game to spread awareness about cancer.

Last year, Gujarat Titans wore the lavender kit against Sunrisers Hyderbad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In that game, Shubman Gill smacked a century to help GT register a win. GT fans will hope for a similar performance from their team later tonight.

Before the clash between GT and KKR in IPL 2024, here are the probable XIs, weather forecast, pitch report and other things to know about this game.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 63, IPL 2024

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date and Time: May 13, Monday, 7.30pm IST

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

There is a 10% chance of precipitation during the match hours in Ahmedabad tonight. The temperature is expected to be 35 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed will range around 11 km/h.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

A fresh pitch was used for the GT vs CSK match in Ahmedabad last night. Batters ruled the roost in that game. If a similar deck is offered for tonight's fixture, it could be another run-fest in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs

GT

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi and R Sai Kishore (Impact Player).

KKR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana (Impact Player), Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match prediction

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders have a ton of momentum by their side. GT have never lost a lavender match in the IPL, and they also have the home advantage. Hence, the Titans will start as the favorites to win the match against the Knight Riders.

Match prediction: GT to beat KKR in IPL 2024 tonight.

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

