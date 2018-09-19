Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Opinion: Hong Kong scare may work well for India

Sourya Chowdhury
ANALYST
Feature
205   //    19 Sep 2018, 13:27 IST

2014 Asian Games - Day 14
Nizakat Khan nearly took the game away from India.

The incredulity started spreading slowly and with it came the rising panic. The unthinkable had become a possibility under the glittering lights at a half-empty Dubai stadium. In a match that was supposed to be a practice outing for star-studded, though Virat Kohli-less, Indian side that already had one eye on the Pakistan clash, the Men in Blue were suddenly facing a moment of utter ignominy.

They needed to regroup quickly though as Hong Kong openers Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath started chasing down a target of 286 with sure-footed precision. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma's brows were furrowed, grey-haired legend MS Dhoni held his gloves to his face and Shikhar Dhawan, the centurion from India's essay, didn't know where to amble off.

The left-right, Indo-Pak combination of Khan and Rath had already put up a record partnership, they were cruising at 174/0 when, finally, the breakthrough arrived as Kuldeep Yadav's leg-breaks started reaping dividends on a slowing pitch.

Soft dismissal

However, if only Rath had not played it that uppishly into the grateful hands of short-cover Rohit Sharma, things could have been vastly different. India, with all their experience, knew that one wicket will open the floodgates and to an extent, that's what happened. Debutant Khaleel Ahmed then picked up Khan trapped in front of his stumps and the chase had practically ground to a halt.

Despite the loss of their two primary run-makers, Hong Kong still went to within 26 runs of the target giving India a strenuous game before the marquee clash, something they did not need while playing back-to-back ODIs in a prestigious tournament. Hong Kong capitulated after an innocuous dismissal, but the scare that they gave India might be blessing in disguise for Sharma's men.

No complacency

If there were any bits of complacency in India's ranks they will have disappeared by now. Shikhar Dhawan has found his form in white-ball cricket, Sharma and MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and in-coming KL Rahul will know they have to find their feet as well. Pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar had a torrid outing and needs to buck up before the biggie.

Spin the way to go

Kuldeep Yadav's 2/42 turned the game around and he became especially effective as the second innings progressed to the latter stages. India will need to rely on him and Yuzvendra Chahal to spearhead India's bowling attacks in this Asia Cup.


England v India: Carlton Mid ODI Tri Series - Game 6
It is an important tournament for Ambati Rayudu.

Rayudu hits form

For Ambati Rayudu this is a make-or-break tournament with the World Cup knocking on the doors. He has a great average in the 50-over format and showed glimpses of his class in an important knock of 60. His issues with fitness will need to be ironed out in this longish tournament before 2019's big one.

No easy matches

Hong Kong proved once again that there are no easy matches in the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka have already learned that lesson the hard way after going down to successive losses to Bangladesh and Afghanistan. India survived and may be better off in the tournament because of it.

Send us news tips at cricket@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Hong Kong Cricket Ambati Rayudu Kuldeep Yadav
Sourya Chowdhury
ANALYST
