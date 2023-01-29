ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (Updated) as on January 29 after SA vs ENG 2023 2nd ODI

South Africa jumped to the ninth position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a fantastic win against England earlier today. The Proteas have secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, but will be keen to complete a whitewash and earn 10 more points.

England posted a massive total of 342 runs in the match played earlier today in Bloemfontein. Captain Jos Buttler top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 82-ball 94. In reply, South African skipper Temba Bavuma's hundred guided the home side to a five-wicket win. David Miller smacked the winning six for South Africa in the 50th over.

The victory has taken South Africa to the ninth spot with 79 points to their name. The Proteas have played 18 matches in the league so far and have three more matches remaining - one against England and two against the Netherlands.

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 5 WICKETS



Captain Temba Bavuma's third ODI century set the platform for the remaining batters to pick up where he left off and chase down the 343-run target 🏏



The Betway ODI Series is sealed



#SAvENG #BePartOfIt RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 5 WICKETSCaptain Temba Bavuma's third ODI century set the platform for the remaining batters to pick up where he left off and chase down the 343-run target 🏏The Betway ODI Series is sealed 🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 5 WICKETSCaptain Temba Bavuma's third ODI century set the platform for the remaining batters to pick up where he left off and chase down the 343-run target 🏏The Betway ODI Series is sealed ✅#SAvENG #BePartOfIt https://t.co/kEr09Qiu5p

South Africa will aim to finish in the Top 8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table and avoid playing the qualifying round for the mega event.

South Africa will move to 8th position in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table if they win on Wednesday

South Africa will play the third and final ODI of their series against England on Wednesday at the Diamond Oval. If the Temba Bavuma-led outfit pull off another win over the reigning world champions, they will move up to the eighth spot in the standings with 89 points. West Indies are currently eighth in the points table with 88 points from 24 matches.

ICC @ICC



#SAvENG | bit.ly/3kVWB8o A stunning run-chase from South Africa as they take an unassailable lead in the ODI series A stunning run-chase from South Africa as they take an unassailable lead in the ODI series 🔥#SAvENG | 📝 bit.ly/3kVWB8o https://t.co/64svNGMALH

Meanwhile, England continue to hold the fourth position in the standings despite the series defeat against South Africa. The Jos Buttler-led team have earned 125 points from 20 matches. A win in the third ODI against South Africa could take England to the third spot.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes