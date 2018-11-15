×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 best batsmen in India's current ODI lineup

Vishnu San
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
366   //    15 Nov 2018, 23:03 IST

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India are considered as one of the powerhouses of international cricket as they have won the ODI World Cup twice in 1983 and 2011. The last 18 years or so have seen them produce several legendary batsmen.

After weathering the transition phase in the late 90s, the 2000s produced a golden era for Indian cricket. This was made possible due to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

In such regard, let us take a look at the three best batsmen in India's current ODI lineup.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has played Under-17, Under-19 for India and was also the top run scorer in the U-19 World Cup in 2004. He made his Test debut in 2013 against Australia. The southpaw played a terrific knock at Mohali as he ended with 187 runs from 174 balls to record the fastest century on Test debut.

In 2010, he made his ODI debut against Australia. Dhawan became the fastest run-scorer to reach 3000 runs by an Indian batsman. Thus far, he has played 115 ODIs and scored 4935 runs at an average of 45.69 and strike-rate of 94.28 with 15 hundreds and 25 fifties.

Dhawan was the highest run-scorer for India in 2013 and 2017 editions of the Champions Trophy. The left-hander was also the highest run-scorer for India in the 2015 World Cup. In 2018, he was named CEAT's international batsman of the year.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Vishnu San
CONTRIBUTOR
3 highest ODI scores registered by wicket-keeper batsmen
RELATED STORY
3 Steps to success for India against Australia in the...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the upcoming series is India's best ever...
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI knocks by Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's 3 greatest Test knocks in losing cause
RELATED STORY
India's strongest ODI playing XI for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with the most number of double hundreds...
RELATED STORY
3 changes from the approach in England which can help...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Wed, 28 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us