3 best batsmen in India's current ODI lineup

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India are considered as one of the powerhouses of international cricket as they have won the ODI World Cup twice in 1983 and 2011. The last 18 years or so have seen them produce several legendary batsmen.

After weathering the transition phase in the late 90s, the 2000s produced a golden era for Indian cricket. This was made possible due to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

In such regard, let us take a look at the three best batsmen in India's current ODI lineup.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has played Under-17, Under-19 for India and was also the top run scorer in the U-19 World Cup in 2004. He made his Test debut in 2013 against Australia. The southpaw played a terrific knock at Mohali as he ended with 187 runs from 174 balls to record the fastest century on Test debut.

In 2010, he made his ODI debut against Australia. Dhawan became the fastest run-scorer to reach 3000 runs by an Indian batsman. Thus far, he has played 115 ODIs and scored 4935 runs at an average of 45.69 and strike-rate of 94.28 with 15 hundreds and 25 fifties.

Dhawan was the highest run-scorer for India in 2013 and 2017 editions of the Champions Trophy. The left-hander was also the highest run-scorer for India in the 2015 World Cup. In 2018, he was named CEAT's international batsman of the year.

