India vs South Africa 2019: 3 records that can be broken in the Test series

The senior pros will be eyeing a few milestone in the series

India will embark on their new home Test season with the first Test against South Africa in Vizag on 2 October. The hosts will play five Test matches over the course of the next six weeks; after facing the mighty Proteas they will lock horns with Bangladesh in a two-Test affair.

This will also be India's first home Test assignment in the recently launched World Test Championship. The Virat Kohli-led side would want to claim all 120 points on offer against a relatively inexperienced South African outfit.

The series will be an opportunity for some of the Indian players to once again prove their mettle. A lot will depend on the Indian spinners as they return to their familiar territory after a period of more than a year in Test cricket.

A couple of senior players also have a few records in sight when they take the field against Proteas in the first Test at Visakhapatnam.

Here, we take a look at three of these records that might be broken in the India vs South Africa Test series:

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin - Fastest to 350 Test wickets

Ashwin is also the fastest to 250 and 300 Test wickets

Indian ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is on the brink of creating history in the longest format of the game. Ashwin, who has played 65 Tests for India, has 342 wickets to his name and is just eight short of reaching the milestone of 350 Test victims in his illustrious career.

Assuming that Ashwin will take the field in the first Test against South Africa in Vizag, he will have the opportunity to become the joint-fastest to 350 Test wickets alongside the legendary Muttaih Muralitharan.

Muralitharan, who was the fastest to this milestone, took 66 Test matches to get there. And Ashwin, having represented India in 65 Tests, would want to add another feather to his cap by picking up eight more wickets in the Vizag Test itself.

If the 33-year old fails to reach to the landmark in the first Test, he would still have the opportunity to become the second-quickest in the remaining two matches of the series.

