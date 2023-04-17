IPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in today's RCB vs CSK fixture 

Southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to cross swords in Match No. 24 of the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The much-awaited fixture will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17.

Both RCB and CSK have made identical starts to their respective IPL 2023 campaigns so far.

Faf du Plessis’ RCB have played four matches with two wins and as many defeats. They began the tournament with a thumping win over the Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, they then lost two back-to-back encounters against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), before returning to winning ways against Delhi Capitals (DC). With four points, they are positioned seventh in the .

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s CSK started off their tournament with a loss at the hands of reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT). The Men in Yellow then registered two wins on the trot against LSG and MI before being trounced by the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Both teams will be looking to snatch their third victory as an exciting clash awaits the fans on Monday.

The upcoming game will also offer players from both franchises a chance to break some records. Here's a look at three records that could be broken in the highly anticipated fixture between RCB and CSK.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane could complete 600 T20 fours

Ajinkya Rahane in action for CSK [IPLT20]

One of the most underrated batters in IPL history, Ajinkya Rahane could reach a significant personal milestone when he faces RCB on Monday.

Having amassed 5,732 runs across 219 T20 innings, Rahane has clobbered a total of 595 fours in the shortest format of the game. Another five boundaries will take the Mumbai-born lad to 600 T20 fours, thus making him only the eighth Indian batsman to achieve the landmark.

Moreover, 440 of his 595 T20 fours have come in the IPL. This means that if Rahane manages to hit 10 boundaries against RCB, he will become only the seventh Indian batter to hit 450 IPL fours.

#2 Virat Kohli could complete 1000 runs vs CSK

Virat Kohli raising his bat after a fifty [IPLT20]

The fifth-highest run-getter of the tournament so far with 214 runs at an average of 71.3, Virat Kohli has broken countless records in his illustrious career.

The former RCB skipper will be on the verge of shattering another when he faces CSK in Bengaluru. Kohli loves playing against the Chennai outfit, having mustered 979 runs against them at an average of 39.16 across 29 innings.

If the RCB opener goes on to score at least 21 runs on Monday, he will complete 1,000 runs against CSK in his career. So far, Shikhar Dhawan is the only batter to achieve this amazing feat, having scored 1,029 runs against CSK across 28 matches.

#1 MS Dhoni is on course to become the highest run-getter against RCB

MS Dhoni in action for CSK [IPLT20]

Another IPL legend who could write himself into the history books will be none other than MS Dhoni.

The CSK skipper has always cherished batting against RCB and is well on course to become the leading run-getter against them.

With 838 runs at an average of 39.9, Dhoni is just two runs shy of surpassing David Warner's record of 839 runs against RCB.

If he gets to bat in the upcoming game, the CSK maestro is all but certain to bag the record on Monday.

