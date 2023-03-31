IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's GT vs CSK match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

While Gujarat will look to defend the title, the Super Kings will be eager to come up with better performances this year after finishing ninth in IPL 2022.

Both teams made some reinforcements at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December last year and will be keen to start their campaign on a winning note.

It is a high-scoring ground, with the average first-innings score being 160. With both teams boasting some hard-hitters in their ranks, a run-fest is on the cards on Friday.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in the GT vs CSK tie.

#1 Shubman Gill

GT opener Shubman Gill has been in excellent form over the last few months, scoring centuries across all three formats. He is expected to translate his international form into the IPL.

Gill was pivotal to GT's success last year, scoring 483 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of over 132, including four half-centuries.

Hardik Pandya and Co. will expect the youngster to continue the good this year as they look to defend the title.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad announced himself in IPL 2021, scoring 635 runs in 16 matches, including a century and four fifties. He finished as the highest run-scorer to take home the Orange Cap.

However, the youngster had a poor start last year but bounced back in the last few games. He aggregated 368 runs in 14 games, with the highest score of 99.

The Maharashtra-born cricketer is coming from a good domestic season and will hope to carry his form into IPL 2023 as CSK look to bounce back after a pale outing last year.

Gaikwad will also look to fire with the back and get back in the reckoning for a Team India berth in the shortest format.

#3 Ben Stokes

The Super Kings shelled ₹16.25 crore to sign Ben Stokes at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. While the English international is yet to set the IPL stage on fire, there is no doubt about his credentials and that he is one of the best all-rounders in recent times.

Stokes is yet to play a T20 game this year but has looked in good touch in CSK's training sessions at Chepauk.

It has been widely reported that the ace all-rounder will play as a specialist batter in the IPL and will bat higher up in the order, which gives him a good opportunity to make an impact.

