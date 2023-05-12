IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's MI vs GT tie

The 57th match of IPL 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12.

After a sloppy start to their campaign, MI have found their mojo and are currently placed fourth in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are coming into the contest on the back of a thumping win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Challengers failed to defend 199 runs after MI's Suryakumar Yadav (83 off 35) and Nehal Wadhera (52* off 34) ran riot with the bat.

The five-time IPL champions will be brimming with confidence and will hope extend their winning run. A win today will help Mumbai leapfrog the Rajasthan Royals (RR) into the third spot.

GT, on the other hand, have been the team to beat in IPL 2023. The defending champions are well-placed at the top of the points table with 16 points from 11 matches and a win will all but seal their playoff berth.

Hardik Pandya and Co. thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last fixture and will eager to bag another two points.

Wankhede Stadium is known to produce batting paradise and batters from both camps will relish playing on this wicket.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's MI vs GT contest.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - MI

After a lean patch, Suryakumar Yadav has found his form, scoring three half-centuries in his last four outings. He has been MI's leading run-scorer over the last few years and Mumbai will want him to continue his run-scoring spree as the race for the playoffs gets intense.

The right-handed batter smacked a 35-ball 83 as Mumbai successfully chased down a 200-run target in just 16.3 overs against RCB. His knock was laced with seven boundaries and six maximums.

Suryakumar will hope to continue his blistering form as Mumbai eye a place in the playoffs.

#2 Shubman Gill - GT

Shubman Gill has been GT's highest run-scorer this season with 469 runs in 11 matches at an average of 46.90.

He was in sublime form against the Super Giants. The young right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 94 runs off 51 balls and was part of a 142-run opening partnership with Wriddhiman Saha.

However, Gill doesn't have a good record at the Wankhede Stadium, managing just 68 runs in eight games. He will be desperate to flip the script and given the form he is in, the Punjab-born batter is expected to be among the runs on Friday.

#3 Ishan Kishan - MI

Much like Suryakumar Yadav, MI wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has also peaked at the right time. The southpaw has amassed 335 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 142.55.

With skipper Rohit Sharma struggling with the bat, it becomes imperative for Ishan to bat long and hold one end tightly.

If he can get a start, expect the youngster to play a dashing knock against GT later tonight.

Poll : 0 votes