"Missed you" - Ravindra Jadeja hints at returning to action during home Test series against Australia

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently hinted at returning to action during the upcoming home Test series against Australia. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to get underway in Nagpur on February 9.

Jadeja copped an injury during the Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE and was ruled out of the remainder of the continental tournament. He later missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

He had to undergo surgery and since then has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The Saurashtra-born all-rounder has been named in India's squad for the first two Tests against the Aussies, subject to his fitness.

A couple of days after being named in the Test squad, Jadeja shared a picture of his Test jersey on social media and wrote:

"Missed you. But soon 👕."

Jadeja is among the four spinners named in the Test squad alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, continues to remain on the sidelines, nursing an injury he suffered during one of his post-recovery sessions. The four pacers included in the Test squad are Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Jaydev Unadkat.

Ishan Kishan earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad in the absence of Rishabh Pant, while Suryakumar Yadav was a surprise inclusion.

India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Ravindra Jadeja to play in Ranji Trophy to prove fitness - Reports

Jadeja is likely to return to the ongoing Ranji Trophy to prove his match fitness ahead of the home Test series against Australia. He could feature in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu in Chennai, starting on January 24.

If deemed fit, Jadeja is likely to slot into India's playing XI given his stellar record against the Aussies. He won the Player of the Series award during Australia's last Test trip to India in 2016-17 for picking up 25 wickets and scoring 127 runs.

