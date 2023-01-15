"What a guy" - Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming picture after Virat Kohli registers 46th ODI ton during 3rd IND vs SL ODI

Star batter Virat Kohli was on show as Team India thrashed Sri Lanka by a mammoth 317 runs in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

Kohli racked up an unbeaten 166 off 110 deliveries, laced with 12 boundaries and eight sixes to help India post 390/5 after Rohit Sharma decided to bat first. The knock was full of grace as the Delhi-born batter played some sumptuous shots all around the park.

The talismanic scorer looked ecstatic after reaching his 46th ODI ton. Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, was elated by the knock and shared a heartwarming message on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, the celebrated Bollywood actress wrote:

"What a guy. What an innings played."

Anushka Sharma shared a message on her Instagram account for Virat Kohli. (Credit: Instagram)

Anushka has played an important role in shaping Kohli's career and putting things into perspective for him. Kohli has time and again admitted her wife's role in his life and attributed most of his success to her name.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter witnessed a slump in his career post-2019. He recently broke the deadlock during the Asia Cup 2022 and since then has been in impeccable form.

Kohli has now registered three centuries now in four ODI innings to register his 46th ODI ton. He is now three centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar's record of most hundreds in the format (49).

Virat Kohli becomes the 5th highest run-getter in ODIs

During his unbeaten 166-run knock, Virat Kohli leapfrogged former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene (12650 from 448 games) in the list of highest ODI run-getters.

The Delhi-born batter, who now sits fifth on the list, has 12754 runs under his belt from 268 games at an average of 58.23.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan #INDvSL 38 of Virat Kohli's 46 ODI hundreds have come in winning cause - no player has scored more hundreds in matches won. Phenomenal impact 38 of Virat Kohli's 46 ODI hundreds have come in winning cause - no player has scored more hundreds in matches won. Phenomenal impact 👑 #INDvSL https://t.co/VNE6Zc4SML

Only Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Kumar Sangakkara (14234), Ricky Ponting (13704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13430) are ahead of the Indian batter on the list.

Kohli will next be seen in action during the three-match home ODI series against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday, January 18.

