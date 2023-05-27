"3 saal see odd year nai aya varna trophy to MI ki hi thi" - Twitter split over Suryakumar Yadav's 61 off 38 in losing cause vs GT in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav failed to put his team over the finishing line against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 26.

The right-handed batter, however, top-scored for Mumbai, scoring 61 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate of 160.53, including two sixes and seven boundaries. This effort fell short in chasing a mammoth target of 234.

The 32-year-old also shared a couple of fifty partnerships with Cameron Green and Tilak Verma after the five-time champions were reduced to 21/2 after 2.2 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was eventually clean bowled by GT pacer Mohit Sharma in the 15th over, which triggered MI's collapse as they lost the game by 62 runs.

Fans on Twitter came up with mixed reactions to Yadav's knock vs GT. One user tweeted:

"Kuch nai bro 3 saal see odd year nai aya varna trophy to MI ki hi thi. (No problem brother, odd year didn't come since last three years, otherwise it's our trophy to be won."

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Vikash Gahlawat @vikashsingh7863

Dont lose hopes

Looking forward to see you in next season with double power and 6th Trophy for @surya_14kumar

#MIvsGT #TATAIPL #TataIPL2023 #SuryakumarYadav You did your best lord….Dont lose hopesLooking forward to see you in next season with double power and 6th Trophy for @mipaltan You did your best lord….Dont lose hopesLooking forward to see you in next season with double power and 6th Trophy for @mipaltan @surya_14kumar #MIvsGT #TATAIPL #TataIPL2023 #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/ECP7ovSOV0

Being_F1 @SebnF1



Suryakumar Yadav had tears in his eyes.

Chin up lad My man literally tried everything to chase this down...Suryakumar Yadav had tears in his eyes.Chin up lad My man literally tried everything to chase this down...Suryakumar Yadav had tears in his eyes.Chin up lad💙💙 https://t.co/FvpG6VEK7G

Arvind Raghava @ArvindRaghava5 @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav played every game, batted really well today tried his best continue his memorandum to go but one Ball wrong selection got him out but played still his role well batting champion SKY @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav played every game, batted really well today tried his best continue his memorandum to go but one Ball wrong selection got him out but played still his role well batting champion SKY

Lavdeep18 @CricLavdeep1845



The Man Literally has tears in his eyes after the Dissmisal.



#SuryakumarYadav We need more Players like Surya Kumar Yadav,who are Ready to give everything for the team.The Man Literally has tears in his eyes after the Dissmisal. We need more Players like Surya Kumar Yadav,who are Ready to give everything for the team.The Man Literally has tears in his eyes after the Dissmisal.#SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/9ALu8kWyqe

Suryakumaryadav_fc @SuryaKumar_14 .

We Are Always Proud On You 🫶🏻



#MIvsGT #SuryakumarYadav Chin up my boy 🥹, You Tried Your BestWe Are Always Proud On You 🫶🏻 Chin up my boy 🥹, You Tried Your Best 💔. We Are Always Proud On You 🫶🏻 #MIvsGT #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/mLCf06JQnf

Shashank Pawaskar @pawaskar_sha

#GTvsMI #IPL2023 It's high time Mumbai Indians need to hand it's captaincy to Suryakumar yadav It's high time Mumbai Indians need to hand it's captaincy to Suryakumar yadav #GTvsMI #IPL2023

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45 Well played, SuryaKumar Yadav. You were outstanding throughout the tournament. Keep shining and keep entertaining! Well played, SuryaKumar Yadav. You were outstanding throughout the tournament. Keep shining and keep entertaining! https://t.co/61niLVp3Qi

Shubman Gill outshines Suryakumar Yadav as GT beat MI to enter IPL 2023 final

A clinical batting performance from Shubman Gill helped the defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs on Friday.

Gill starred with the bat scoring 129 off 60 balls at a stunning strike rate of 215, including 10 sixes and seven boundaries. Sai Sudharsan and captain Hardik Pandya also chipped in with 43*(31) and 28*(13), respectively.

For MI, Akash Madhwal and Piyush Chawla settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, an exceptional bowling performance by Mohit Sharma helped GT bundle out MI for 171 in 18.2 overs. Mohit emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 5/10. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami settled for two wickets apiece. Joshua Littled also scalped one.

Tilak Verma and Cameron Green chipped in with 43 (14) and 30 (20) as other MI batters apart from Suryakumar Yadav had a poor day on the field.

Click here to check out the GT vs MI full scorecard.

Poll : 0 votes