"3 saal see odd year nai aya varna trophy to MI ki hi thi" - Twitter split over Suryakumar Yadav's 61 off 38 in losing cause vs GT in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav failed to put his team over the finishing line against Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 26.
The right-handed batter, however, top-scored for Mumbai, scoring 61 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate of 160.53, including two sixes and seven boundaries. This effort fell short in chasing a mammoth target of 234.
The 32-year-old also shared a couple of fifty partnerships with Cameron Green and Tilak Verma after the five-time champions were reduced to 21/2 after 2.2 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav was eventually clean bowled by GT pacer Mohit Sharma in the 15th over, which triggered MI's collapse as they lost the game by 62 runs.
Fans on Twitter came up with mixed reactions to Yadav's knock vs GT. One user tweeted:
"Kuch nai bro 3 saal see odd year nai aya varna trophy to MI ki hi thi. (No problem brother, odd year didn't come since last three years, otherwise it's our trophy to be won."
Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:
Shubman Gill outshines Suryakumar Yadav as GT beat MI to enter IPL 2023 final
A clinical batting performance from Shubman Gill helped the defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs on Friday.
Gill starred with the bat scoring 129 off 60 balls at a stunning strike rate of 215, including 10 sixes and seven boundaries. Sai Sudharsan and captain Hardik Pandya also chipped in with 43*(31) and 28*(13), respectively.
For MI, Akash Madhwal and Piyush Chawla settled for one wicket apiece.
In response, an exceptional bowling performance by Mohit Sharma helped GT bundle out MI for 171 in 18.2 overs. Mohit emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 5/10. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami settled for two wickets apiece. Joshua Littled also scalped one.
Tilak Verma and Cameron Green chipped in with 43 (14) and 30 (20) as other MI batters apart from Suryakumar Yadav had a poor day on the field.
