"Ab tak toh usko aa jaana chahiye tha" - Top 10 funny memes ahead of the 3rd Test between India and Australia in Indore 

Team India and Australia will square off in the third Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which commences on Wednesday, March 1, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The hosts have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after registering comprehensive victories in Nagpur and Delhi.

The Australian batters have struggled miserably against the Indian spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja (17 wickets) and Ravichandran Ashwin (14 wickets) across both games. Team India have not had to rely on third spinner Axar Patel too much so far.

In challenging batting conditions, Rohit Sharma has led his side from the front and is currently the leading run-scorer with 183 runs across two Tests. With 159 runs in his tally, bowling all-rounder Axar Patel is trailing him closely in the second position.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the resumption of the series after almost a ten-day break following the conclusion of the second Test in Delhi. They expressed their anticipation for the third Test by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Being vice-captain or not being vice-captain, doesn’t actually tell you anything" - Team India captain Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul

Speaking at a pre-match conference on Tuesday (February 28), Rohit Sharma played down speculation about removing KL Rahul as vice-captain for the last two Tests against Australia. He reiterated that the team management would back players with potential.

Rohit said:

“When we talk about players going through a tough time, anyone with potential will be given enough time to prove themselves. And being vice-captain or not being vice-captain, doesn’t actually tell you anything. At that point in time when he was the vice-captain, he was probably the senior-most. And his removal of vice-captaincy doesn’t mean anything."

On playing XI for the third Test, Sharma added:

"As far as Gill and KL both are concerned, they train and practice [for long hours] before any game… As far as our 11 is concerned, we have not finalized it. I would like to do that the toss and I prefer to be announced at that point in time."

