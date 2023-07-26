BCCI form subcommittees to oversee venue redevelopment for the 2023 ODI World Cup - Reports 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed subcommittees to keep track of the venues and their ongoing development ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. The governing body has reportedly given ₹50 crore to each of the venues to upgrade their facilities, particularly the corporate boxes, dressing rooms, and outfields, in time for the tournament in the October-November window.

The subcommittees will primarily deal with two key aspects during its short tenure, which are venue supervision and the granting of infrastructure subsidies. The responsibility of venue supervision will be divided among the five office bearers in the form of president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Ashish Sehlar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and joint secretary Devajit Saikia.

The BCCI president himself will inspect the venues in Ahmedabad and Chennai. The Narendra Modi Stadium has been assigned to host a slew of high-profile matches, which include the tournament opener and final, as well as the India-Pakistan encounter. The MA Chidambaram Stadium will witness Team India's opening contest against Australia. BCCI secretary Jay Shah will visit the northern venues - Delhi and Dharamsala.

The BCCI secretary's mail to the state units sent on Tuesday, July 25, read:

"The committees were formed by the office-bearers as per the discussions held during the Special General Meeting on May 27 in Ahmedabad. It was resolved that office-bearers would form two sub-committees for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and Infrastructure & Subsidy (sic).

"We anticipate that these sub-committees will work diligently towards achieving our shared goals and objectives. Together, we can make the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 a resounding success and further elevate the standards of infrastructure and development in Indian cricket."

It is to be noted that the venues hosting the warm-up matches (Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram) will also be subjected to inspection by the BCCI.

On the other hand, a different subcommittee has been formed for the granting of infrastructure subsidies. IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, former treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, former Apex Council member Prabhtej Bhatia, and Karnataka State Cricket Association Secretary A Shankar, along with the five office-bearers have been tasked with handling the money allocation.

10 venues will host the 2023 ODI World Cup from October 5 to November 19

The 2023 ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held across 10 cities, excluding the warm-up venues. Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Lucknow, and Dharamsala have been assigned the matches.

England are the defending champions after winning the 2019 edition and will kickstart the tournament with a clash against New Zealand. India's campaign begins against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Who will win the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.