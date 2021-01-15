"Broad weakness"- Brad Hogg takes a witty dig at David Warner for getting out to Mohammed Siraj again

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has a cheesy take on Mohammed Siraj dismissing David Warner twice in the series. The 49-year-old compared Siraj to English pacer Stuart Broad, who dismissed Warner several times during the 2019 Ashes.

Mohammed Siraj was right on the money with his lines and lengths on the first day of the Brisbane Test. A brilliant fullish delivery angled across the off stump caught David Warner's edge in the first over of the game. Rohit Sharma did the rest at second slip and pulled off a superb catch diving forward.

A fan on Twitter had asked Brad Hogg about the reasons behind Siraj dismissing Warner twice in two Tests. To this, Hogg wittily replied that the Indian pacer has exposed the 'Broad' weakness of the southpaw.

David Warner had a nightmare outing in England in 2019. Stuart Broad used the around-the-wicket angle to perfection against the left-handed batsman and dismissed him seven times, including three straight ducks.

Warner ended the five-Test series with just 95 runs, only two double-digit scores and an average of 9.50. Notably, his average was even lower than England's number 11, Jack Leach.

Mohammed Siraj's dismissals of David Warner show his maturity

Mohammed Siraj's first dismissal of David Warner came mostly because the batsman played a false stroke in Sydney. A half-fit Warner couldn't stop himself from hitting a wide delivery and simply threw his hands, only to edge it to first slip.

However, at the Gabba, the wicket entices pacers to bowl bouncers and short of a length deliveries. But as experts have remarked several times, the Aussie batsmen come prepared and score runs on the back-foot in Brisbane.

Siraj, who is obligated to lead the Indian attack in the fourth Test, with the series on the line, didn't succumb to the pressure. His probing line and lengths continued even after Warner's dismissal, albeit without much payback. The twin dismissals of the Australian opener are testaments to the 26-year-old's maturity.

India will require more from Siraj and co. if they wish to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.