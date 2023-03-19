"Even Virat will be surprised that he missed the flick" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on dismissal in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma feels even the Indian star batter himself would have been shocked by the way he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the first ODI in Mumbai.

Kohli tried to play his favorite flick shot against a swinging delivery from Starc, but missed it completely and was struck in front. Many may argue that he tried to play across the line, but Rajkumar claimed that the shot has given Kohli plenty of runs and that he backed himself to score there.

Speaking to India news, here's what Rajkumar Sharma had to say about Virat Kohli's dismissal in the first ODI:

"Virat will know where he went wrong after that wicket, but even he will be surprised that he missed the flick shot. It has been a bread-and-butter shot for him and has scored a lot of runs with that shot. So the thought of how he missed the flick would have definitely troubled him."

Indian top-order was surprised by Mitchell Starc: Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma feels the Men in Blue didn't expect Mitchell Starc to be this good in the ODI series. Starc rocked the hosts early on and Rajkumar feels playing across the line is something India can avoid.

On this, he stated:

"They definitely will need to work their way against Starc because he wasn’t looking so threatening in Tests. They have been surprised, but I am sure if they don’t play across the line, Starc won’t trouble them much."

In the second ODI at Vizag, Starc has once again proved to be a menace for the hosts' top-order. While Kohli is still battling it at one end, half the team has already been sent packing by the visitors.

The Men in Blue have also opted to play an extra spinner in these conditions, which now seems like a questionable decision.

