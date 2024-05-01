Guyana T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Berbice Pirahnas vs Berbice Caimans (Updated) ft. Quentin Sampson

Essequibo Anacondas registered an eight-run win over Demerara Hawks in the 14th encounter of the Guyana T10 Blast 2024 while Berbice Caimans secured a close three-run victory over Berbice Pirahnas in the 15th game.

Delving into the details of the 14th match, Essequibo Anacondas notched up a good-looking total of 97/8 in 10 overs batting first. Opener Ushardeva Balgobin was the standout batter with 37 runs off 19 balls, including three fours and as many sixes. Ronaldo Alimohamed pocketed three wickets.

Demerara Hawks, in reply, could rack up only 89/9 in 10 overs, losing the game by just eight runs. Rampertab Ramnauth smashed 23 runs off 10 balls with the aid of two fours and two sixes. Kwesi Mickle, Qumar Torrington, Joshua Jones, and Anthony Adams scalped two wickets each.

Moving to the 15th contest, Berbice Caimans posted a dominating total of 110/6 in 10 overs. Devon Lord smacked 25 runs off 11 balls, hitting two fours and as many sixes. Sagar Hatiramani shined with two wickets in the first innings.

In reply, Berbice Pirahnas scored 107/5 in 10 overs, losing the game by just three runs in a nail-biting affair. Quentin Sampson was the star batter with 48 runs off 19 balls with the help of one four and seven sixes. Devon Lord and Myhiem Khan picked up two wickets each.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Guyana T10 Blast 2024.

Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Quentin Sampson 6 6 2 172 83 43 64 268.75 - 1 23 5 2 Alex Algoo 5 4 - 119 80 29.75 57 208.77 - 1 13 6 3 Christopher Barnwell 5 3 - 100 72 33.33 56 178.57 - 1 9 5 4 Rajiv Ivan 5 5 - 97 36 19.4 62 156.45 - - 4 10 5 Akshaya Persaud 5 4 - 94 46 23.5 58 162.07 - - 5 11 6 Chandrapaul Hemraj 5 4 - 92 39 23 58 158.62 - - 6 9 7 Kevin Sinclair 5 4 - 81 33 20.25 43 188.37 - - 8 5 8 Rampertab Ramnauth 5 4 1 75 40 25 45 166.67 - - 7 2 9 Kemol Savory 5 4 1 70 27 23.33 48 145.83 - - 3 5 10 Shemroy Barrington 5 4 1 69 47 23 49 140.82 - - 5 4

Quentin Sampson (172) and Alex Algoo (119) consolidated their top two spots in the batting standings. Christopher Barnwell ascended from the 18th to the third position with 100 runs. Rajiv Ivan moved up from the 10th to the fourth spot with 97 runs.

Akshaya Persaud slid from the third to the fifth rank with 94 runs. Chandrapaul Hemraj slid from the fourth to the sixth spot with 92 runs. Kevin Sinclair retained his seventh spot with 81 runs.

Rampertab Ramnauth climbed one spot up to the eighth position with 75 runs. Kemol Savory slid from the sixth to the ninth rank, amassing 70 runs. Shemroy Barrington rocketed from the 28th to the 10th slot with 69 runs.

Guyana T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Veerasammy Permaul 6 6 11 113 9 3/27 12.56 10.27 7.33 - - - 2 Kwesi Mickle 4 4 7 53 8 3/22 6.63 7.57 5.25 - - - 3 Garfield Phillips 6 6 11 89 7 3/15 12.71 8.09 9.43 - - - 4 Devon Lord 5 4 5 50 7 4/6 7.14 10 4.29 1 - - 5 Christopher Barnwell 5 4 8 44 6 2/11 7.33 5.5 8 - - 1 6 Qumar Torrington 4 3 6 42 6 3/15 7 7 6 - - - 7 Ashmead Nedd 5 4 8 60 6 2/16 10 7.5 8 - - - 8 Ronaldo Alimohamed 5 4 8 69 5 3/21 13.8 8.63 9.6 - - - 9 Sagar Hatiramani 5 3 5 44 5 2/8 8.8 8.8 6 - - - 10 Keon Sinclair 5 4 7 67 5 2/19 13.4 9.57 8.4 - - -

Veerasammy Permaul consolidated his pole position in the wicket-taking charts with nine wickets from six innings. Kwesi Mickle moved up from fifth to the second rank with eight scalps. Garfield Phillips slid from the top to the third rank with seven scalps at an average of 12.71.

Devon Lord moved up from the seventh to the fourth spot with seven scalps at 7.14. Christopher Barnwell (6) descended from the second to the fifth rank at an average of 7.33. Qumar Torrington (6) climbed up from the ninth to the sixth slot at an average of 7.

Ashmead Nedd (6) descended from the third to the seventh rank at 10. Ronaldo Alimohamed (5) moved from the 18th to the eighth rank at an average of 13.8. Sagar Hatiramani (5) moved up from 14th to ninth rank at an average of 8.8. Keon Sinclair glided down from the sixth to the 10th rank at an average of 13.4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback