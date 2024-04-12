"Has the ability to turn an innings on its head almost singlehandedly" - Fans hail Kuldeep Yadav for sensational spell of 3/20 vs LSG in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav made an immediate impact after returning to the side from a three-game absence against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 12.

Kuldeep missed the previous three outings as a precautionary measure to manage a groin niggle. However, Kuldeep showcased his value to the DC unit with a sensational spell of 3/20 in four overs.

He picked up the three massive wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and KL Rahul in his first two overs to dent LSG on their home turf. Kuldeep's dismissal of Pooran, bamboozling the batter to strike timber, had fans and the on-air commentators awestruck.

The chinaman spinner boasts excellent overall numbers in IPL 2024, with six wickets at an average of 13.50 and an economy of under 6.80. With the T20 World Cup around the corner and starting right after the IPL, fans on Twitter were excited by Kuldeep's outstanding spell.

Here are some of the reactions:

Other fans also praised Kuldeep for his tremendous bowling, with one wanting him to play ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal.

"Kuldeep Yadav is anyday better than overrated Yuzvendra Chahal! Kuldeep not only bowls well but is also a handy batter and a wonderful fielder! If they pick Yuzvendra in the t20wc opposition batters will have a feast against Yuzi Chahal's right arm pies!!," said a fan.

"Kuldeep is back so does DC," tweeted a fan.

"Well in pitch report they mention its not friendly for spinners and here come kuldeep with stunner," a fan said.

DC relent early advantage to be tasked with challenging chase

DC, unfortunately, relented their control of the game against LSG by leaking plenty of runs in the final overs.

After Kuldeep's outstanding spell reduced LSG to a dismal 94/7, it looked like DC would finally get their second win of the season. However, they were denied by a stunning 35-ball 55* from youngster Ayush Badoni and a valuable 20* off 16 from Arshad Khan.

The duo took LSG to a highly competitive 167/7 in 20 overs, seizing the momentum back from DC. Rishabh Pant's side are in a virtual do-or-die situation after losing four of their five games thus far this season.

Meanwhile, LSG has been masters at defending 160+ totals and will look to make it a fourth straight win.