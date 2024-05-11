How many overs need to be bowled for a result in today’s KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match?

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) has witnessed a rain interruption ahead of play at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 11. Thunderstorms have been prevalent in Kolkata over the course of the week, even causing KKR's flight from Lucknow being diverted due to bad weather.

The iconic venue has been completely covered, the pitch and the outfield included amid the persistent rainfall. Even though MI are eliminated from playoffs contention, the contest is far from being a dead rubber. KKR are still pushing to officially qualify for the playoffs as well as seal a spot in the top two to have two shots at the final in the knockout phase.

It will be a while before the contest can be officially declared a washout, since there is a provision for a shortened match in place according to the IPL playing conditions. According to section 13.7.2.1.2 of the playing conditions, a minimum of five overs has to be bowled across each innings for a result.

"The revision of the number of overs should ensure, whenever possible, that both teams have the opportunity of batting for the same number of overs. The team batting second shall not bat for a greater number of overs than the first team unless the latter completes its innings in less than its allocated overs. To constitute a match, a minimum of 5 overs have to be bowled to the side batting second, subject to a result not being achieved earlier," the rule states.

In case play is not possible at all due to rain, the contest will be declared a washout and both teams will be awarded a point each.

"It's been a gloomy day but hopefully the covers come off and we can get a game" - KKR pacer Mitchell Starc

This marks the first instance where rain has made a prominent presence to interrupt the proceedings in IPL 2024. There was prediction of rainfall in Hyderabad for the crucial encounter between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Although rain made an appearance on the eve of the contest, there was no rainfall on match day.

The latest update is that the rain has apparently stopped at the venue, but the umpires will be conducting a check after the covers are off before the toss is conducted.

"It looks like the rain has stopped, looks like the forecast has gotten better too. It's been a gloomy day but hopefully the covers come off and we can get a game," Mitchell Starc told the broadcasters.

KKR came out as winners in the reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium, which marked their first win at the enemy turf since 2012.

