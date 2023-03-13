"I don't think he is sick" - Rohit Sharma responds to query about Virat Kohli's health after Anushka Sharma's viral Instagram story

Rohit Sharma has clarified that Virat Kohli did not have any serious health issues during the fourth Test of the series against Australia. The Indian captain mentioned that Kohli was coughing a bit but did not have any other health problems.

Kohli ended his three-year drought of Test hundreds with a spectacular innings of 186 runs against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Soon after he touched the three-figure mark, his wife Anushka Sharma posted a story on Instagram. Anushka wrote:

“Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always.”

Yesterday evening Axar Patel said that he had no idea about Virat's health issue. Earlier today, when Rohit Sharma was asked the same question, the Indian captain said at the post-series press conference:

"I don't think he is sick; he was just coughing a little bit but I don't think it's that bad health-wise."

"He wants to put up a big performance for the team" - Rohit Sharma on Virat Kohli's 186-run knock

Rohit Sharma went on to speak about Virat Kohli at the press conference and said that there was no monkey on his back over the last three years, referring to his drought of Test hundreds. The Indian captain showered praise on his teammate's intent and said:

"He is just thinking about the moment. He wants to put up a big performance for the team which he has done in the past so many years, and wants to do that every time he gets the opportunity to do it for India."

Virat and Rohit will be in action next in the three-match ODI series against Australia, which starts March 17. Rohit will miss the first ODI of the series and Hardik Pandya will lead the side in his absence.

Rohit will return to captain the Men in Blue in the other two ODIs of the three-match series.

