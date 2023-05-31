"If they cover the full ground, there won't be this issue anymore" - Snehasis Ganguly urges GCA to introduce fully covered rain management system

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasis Ganguly believes that the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) should take a leaf from the Eden Gardens' playbook and implement a 'fully covered rain management system' in time for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad recently hosted the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for the second time running. The IPL 2023 final was a rain-marred encounter with the reserve day being used to yield a result. The rain did not spare even the second time of asking as the second innings was reduced to a 15-over affair following a significant delay.

While the venue was only hit with a passing shower, it took a while to dry out the damp side wicket. Groundsmen worked hard with sponges and buckets and covered the area with sawdust and other materials to soak the water.

Opining that covering the full ground will resolve such issues immediately, Snehasis Ganguly told PTI:

"The delay was because the side wickets got wet. It's a new stadium, and I'm sure it will be rectified in due course. It's not a big issue. If they cover the full ground, there won't be this issue anymore."

He continued:

"It's a learning process. You are learning everyday. I am pretty sure they will have it before the World Cup. Like Eden Gardens, if GCA has a provision for this (full cover), they will overcome this problem. They have got all the facilities."

Eden Gardens in Kolkata is the only venue in India that implements a fully covered rain management system. In major venues such as in England, the hover cover is used to protect the pitch from water as opposed to plastic sheets.

"We are expecting to get some good matches in the World Cup" - Snehasis Ganguly

The Eden Gardens, being one of the premier venues in the country is expected to host some crucial matches in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.

According to the reports, the tournament will begin and culminate at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai set to host one semi-final. Eden Gardens has famously hosted some key ICC tournament matches in the past, with the most recent one being the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

Eden Gardens was adjudged as the best venue in IPL 2023 jointly with the Wankhede Stadium.

Commenting on the win, Snehasis Ganguly said:

"I've come to know from reports that Eden Gardens is adjudged the best ground jointly, but I'm yet to receive an official confirmation."

Ganguly continued:

"We are expecting to get good matches in the World Cup. We have in the past hosted some big matches -- the 1987 final, 1996 semi-final, and 2016 India-Pakistan. We are capable of doing it this time too."

The schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup will be unveiled during the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia in London.

