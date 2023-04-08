IPL 2023 weather update: Mumbai weather report on April 8 for today's MI vs CSK clash

Fans can expect a full game when arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns in the 12th match of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

Five-time IPL champions MI have lost the only game they have played so far in the tournament. They suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While it's still early days, Mumbai will be concerned with the form of their big three - Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan. The trio are short of runs, which is now taking a toll on their confidence. Their struggle was out in public against Bangalore, which put Mumbai in a spot of bother.

Without Tilak Varma, who played a valiant 84-run knock, Mumbai could have been bundled out for a meager 120 runs. Their bowling hasn't been good either in the first game as RCB chased down 172 runs in 16.2 overs.

MI's struggles are real and they need to find a solution as soon as possible before they are only left with catchups for a place in the playoffs.

Chennai, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating defeat on the first night before making a superb comeback against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in fine form this season, having already amassed 149 runs in two games at an average of 74.50. Skipper MS Dhoni has also shown glimpses of his destructive form in whatever little he has batted.

CSK's only concern will be ace all-rounder Ben Stokes' miserable outings ahead of their game against Mumbai. However, they will fancy themselves to secure their second win of the season.

Mumbai weather - Wankhede Stadium weather report on April 8 - No rain predicted

Mumbai has witnessed scattered seasonal rains in the last few days. However, much to the relief of fans, there is no precipitation in the forecast when Mumbai host Chennai on Saturday.

Temperatures will hover around 30-31 degrees Celsius, while humidity is expected to be around 50-55 percent. Dew is expected to play a part in the second half of the game.

