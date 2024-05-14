IPL 2024 weather update: Delhi weather report for May 14 for DC vs LSG match

The 64th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 14. It is a must-win game for both teams to stay afloat in the race for the playoffs.

DC had a slow start to the season but picked up pace midway to move up in the points table. They currently find themselves in sixth spot with 12 points from 13 matches. The Capitals, who will see Rishabh Pant walk into the playing XI after a one-match suspension, will look to win their last league game and look for other favorable to finish in the top four.

LSG also find themselves in a similar situation after losing their last two games. They have 12 points from as many games and need to win both their remaining league fixtures to finish in the top four. The Super Giants are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2024 points table.

The two teams met earlier this season, with Delhi comfortably winning by six wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. DC will look to a double tonight, while LSG will look to return the favor and remain afloat in the race for the playoffs. It is worth noting that Lucknow has reached the playoffs in all seasons since their induction in the IPL in 2022.

Speaking of the weather ahead of the game, the conditions will likely be extremely high as the temperature is expected to touch the 40 degrees Celsius mark. As the humidity will be low, thus the real feel will be lower than the actual temperature.

Meanwhile, there is no rainfall in the forecast, meaning a full 40-over contest is on the cards.

What is the head-to-head record between DC and LSG in the IPL?

The Lucknow Super Giants have dominated the Delhi Capitals in their overall head-to-head meetings in the IPL, winning three out of four games.

However, the Capitals won in their previous meeting in Lucknow, successfully chasing down 168 runs with six wickets and 11 balls to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback