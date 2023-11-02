"Kohli ko bowling do!"- Wankhede crowd chants during IND vs SL 2023 World Cup; Virat Kohli responds in a funny way

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli engaged in fun banter with the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium during the 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, November 2.

An interesting incident transpired during the second innings of the match when India were on the brink of a massive victory, having reduced Sri Lanka to 23/7. The Indian pace trio were proving to be too hot to handle for the Sri Lankan batters.

The fans expressed their desire to watch Virat Kohli bowl in that situation with their loud chants. They kept shouting "Kohli ko bowling do!" (give Kohli an opportunity to bowl).

Virat Kohli acknowledged the fans' request from the stands and initially gave a funny reaction. However, after a moment, Kohli obliged their plea and did his warmup before showing them his run-up while he was fielding in the slips during the 13th over.

"It has been a good effort from the entire squad"- India captain Rohit Sharma after the win against Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the World Cup match against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma reflected on a mammoth 302-run win and said:

"Very happy knowing that we have officially qualified for semis now. It has been a good effort from the entire squad. When we started in Chennai, our first goal was to qualify for the semis. We wanted individuals to stand up and throughout the seven matches, every player chipped in."

Hailing the bowling unit, Rohit added:

"To produce two magnificent bowling performances shows the quality of the seamers. They have got so much skill set, all in all it was very pleasing to watch and I hope they continue to do that way. South Africa are playing good cricket and it will be a great spectacle for the people of Kolkata and they are gonna enjoy it."

Team India will square off against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (November 5) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.