"Kohli se 33 runs se haare"- Top 10 funny memes after India's annihilating 302-run win vs Sri Lanka in 2023 World Cup

Team India continued their dominant run in the 2023 World Cup with a crushing 302-run win against Sri Lanka on Thursday, November 2, in Mumbai. Courtesy of the win, the Men in Blue reclaimed the top position in the points table and also became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to bowl, which proved to be a massive mistake in hindsight. Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82) took India to a massive total of 357/8 in 50 overs. Dilshan Madushanka picked up five wickets for Sri Lanka but conceded 80 runs in his 10-over spell.

It was a complete annihilation in the second innings, as Sri Lankan batters were no match for the fiery Indian pace trio. Mohammed Shami (5/18), Mohammed Siraj (3/16) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/8) destroyed the opposition's line-up and skittled them out for 55 in just 19.4 overs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the lop-sided encounter between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Very happy knowing that we have officially qualified for semis"- India captain Rohit Sharma after the victory vs Sri Lanka in World Cup

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the comprehensive win and said:

"Very happy knowing that we have officially qualified for semis now. It has been a good effort from the entire squad. When we started in Chennai, our first goal was to qualify for the semis. We wanted individuals to stand up and throughout the seven matches, every player chipped in.

On the performance of the batting unit, Sharma added:

"Lot of credit goes to the batting lineup to get to that score and then obviously the seamers were brilliant. Yeah, I mean Shreyas as far as I know him, he is a very strong lad. Strong in his mind, he did what is exactly known for. The couple of sixes he hit early showed he is there for the challenge. He is really working hard and today it was on display. Siraj is another quality bowler for us. If he does that, its always bodes well.

"Everyone who has got the opportunity, even Surya in the last game. Very happy with the boys. It's very pleasing to see when things are going our way."

Rohit Sharma-led side will next face South Africa on Sunday (November 5) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.