"Signing off for the night in style! "- Rinku Singh takes MS Dhoni's autograph on jersey after the CSK vs KKR clash at the Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni gave Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh an autograph on his jersey after the match between the two teams on Sunday, May 14. KKR registered a comfortable six-wicket win against CSK in the 61st match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It was CSK's last league game at home this season. After the match, MS Dhoni and his teammates took a lap around the stadium to thank the home fans for their unwavering support.

MS Dhoni then signed KKR star Rinku Singh and a couple of other players' jerseys. The Kolkata franchise shared a photo of Dhoni with Rinku Singh to give fans a glimpse of their interaction. They captioned the post:

"Signing off for the night in style!"

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders Signing off for the night in style! Signing off for the night in style! 💜💛 https://t.co/XpWE1ZGYBs

You can watch MS Dhoni signing jerseys for Rinku and Varun Chakaravarthy in the video below:

. @Vineeth_777

#MSDhoni @msdhoni MS Dhoni signing on jerseys of Rinku Singh and Varun Chakravarthy MS Dhoni signing on jerseys of Rinku Singh and Varun Chakravarthy #MSDhoni @msdhoni https://t.co/3LgEjHlIRr

"Rinku Singh and I just wanted to bat until the end"- KKR captain Nitish Rana after the win against CSK

Rinku Singh (54) and Nitish Rana (57*) hit brilliant half-centuries after KKR were reduced to 33/3 and took them home in the 19th over. Speaking after the match, KKR captain Rana shed light on his conversations with Rinku during their match-winning 99-run partnership and stated they wanted to bat until the end.

Reflecting on the win, Rana said:

"Rinku Singh and I just wanted to bat until the end. Home advantage is there with every team. For us, sometimes we have to score 220 odd and when the track changes we have to change the plan accordingly. I said at the toss too that if we do well in all three departments, the chances of getting those two points increase. I want to give credit to Chandu sir (Chandrakant Pandit) since I wasn't in favor of taking the heavy roller. I felt if the pitch crumbles because of it 140 (144) could be too much."

He added:

"We wanted to bat first but we had to bowl. I'd like to give credit to all the spinners. We knew they will bowl well on this track and the seamers also did well. I was skeptical on bowling Vaibhav's fourth but he told me that he will get me a wicket and he did."

KKR will face Lucknow Super Giants in their final league fixture of IPL 2023 on May 20 in Kolkata.

Poll : 0 votes