[Watch] Kagiso Rabada claims sensational diving catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in IND vs SA 1st Test

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada took a sensational diving catch to end Virat Kohli's magnificent innings against India on Thursday, December 28. The Asian side slumped to an innings and a 32-run defeat on Day 3 of the opening Test at the Supersport Park in Centurion. The right-handed batter was left shocked as Marco Jansen claimed his third wicket of the innings.

The dismissal occurred in the 35th over of the innings as Kohli tried to play a lofted shot over the bowler's head, but failed to get the required connection. Rabada ran in from long-on and completed the catch to send the former Indian captain packing for 76 off 82 deliveries.

Rabada also produced the outside edge of the right-hander's bat in the first innings, dismissing him for a promising 38. The pacer eventually took five scalps to bowl the tourists out for 245.

Virat Kohli fights the lone fight as India's wait for series win in South Africa continues

The right-hander's free-flowing batting was the only bright spot in what was an abject batting performance by the tourists in the second innings.

The Proteas began their day at 256-5, holding a lead of 11. However, Dean Elgar continued his dogged resistance from Day 2 and added over another 100 runs with Marco Jansen.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India continued to be sloppy on the field, dropping multiple chances off off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. Elgar was finally dismissed for 185, thanks to Shardul Thakur's effective bouncer.

However, Jansen produced another masterclass with the bat. But he was stranded on 84 as India bowled South Africa out for 408, conceding a sizeable lead of 164.

Debutant Nandre Burger was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with four scalps, while Rabada and Jansen shared five between them. Only one Indian batter other than Kohli managed to reach double-figures in the second innings as Shubman Gill made 26 off 37 balls with six boundaries.

India will be mulling over plenty of things ahead of the second Test at the Newlands in Cape Town, which begins on January 3.

