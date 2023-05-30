"We definitely wanted to hear this from you Thala" - Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's comments on IPL retirement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni gave cricket fans an update on his retirement plans following his team's title triumph in IPL 2023.

CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain-curtailed match that went down the wire at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29. They won their fifth title under the astute leadership of Dhoni and have equaled Mumbai Indians' record for most titles in the cash-rich league.

Throughout IPL 2023, the sentiment among fans and pundits was that this could be Dhoni's last hurrah.

While speaking to the official broadcasters in the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni spoke about his plans as a player, saying:

"Circumstantially, if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL.”

He further said:

“A lot depends on the body. I have six-seven months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side; it's not easy for me, but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them.”

CSK supporters and cricket enthusiasts alike see Dhoni's diplomatic comments about retirement as the possibility of seeing him in action next year.

Here are some of the reactions below:-

How did MS Dhoni fare in IPL 2023?

Although MS Dhoni was sent packing for a golden duck by Mohit Sharma in the IPL 2023 final, there were plenty of moments in the tournament where he showcased his classic finishing skills.

Dhoni accumulated 104 runs in 12 innings this season at a strike rate of 182.46, with the best score of 32. In all, he smashed three boundaries and 10 sixes this season.

The CSK keeper played a role in 10 dismissals, including seven catches and three stumpings. He became the first player to complete 200 IPL matches as a captain during CSK's game against Rajasthan Royals on April 12 in Chennai.

