What is Virat Kohli’s record against Sri Lanka in ODIs?

Seasoned Team India batter Virat Kohli has been having a wonderful run with the willow in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. In six innings so far, he has scored 354 runs at an average of 88.50 and a strike rate of 88.50.

The 34-year-old began his World Cup campaign with a defiant 85 off 116 balls against Australia in Chennai, bailing India out of a tough situation. He scored a brilliant against Bangladesh in Pune and followed it up with 95 against New Zealand.

Kohli registered a rare failure when he was dismissed for a nine-ball duck in India’s previous match against England in Lucknow. The right-handed batter, who will turn 35 on November 5, will be keen to get back among the runs when India face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Looking at Kohli’s record against Sri Lanka in ODIs, Kohli has featured in 52 matches, scoring 2506 runs at an excellent average of 62.65, with 10 hundreds. In fact, his first ODI ton came against the island nation at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in December 2009, when he scored 107 off 114 as India successfully chased down 316 with seven wickets in hand.

Expand Tweet

Kohli’s best ODI score against Sri Lanka, 166*, was registered in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2023. He smashed his runs off 110 balls as India put up 390/5 on the board and then dismissed Sri Lanka for a paltry 73.

The right-handed batter also famously hammered 133* off 86 balls in Hobart in February 2012 during the Commonwealth Bank Series. Launching a brutal assault on the Lankan bowlers, including Lasith Malinga, Kohli struck 16 fours and two sixes as India gunned down a target of 321 in 36.4 overs.

Some of the former Indian captain’s other tons against Sri Lanka in ODIs include 128* off 119 balls in Colombo (July 2012), 139* off 126 balls in Ranchi (November 2014), and 131 off 96 balls in Colombo (August 2017).

Virat Kohli’s record against Sri Lanka in the Men’s ODI World Cup

Kohli has played two ODI World Cup matches against Sri Lanka and has scored 69 runs. One of the games was the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The ace batter scored 35 off 49 balls, featuring in a crucial 83-run third-wicket stand with Gautam Gambhir.

Expand Tweet

The right-handed chipped in with an unbeaten 34 off 41 balls as India chased 265 in 43.3 overs, with seven wickets in hand.