Where to watch IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match for free?

Team India will take on Bangladesh in their fourth match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

The Men in Blue are currently in second position in the points table with three wins from three games and boast a net run rate of +1.821. New Zealand are the only side ahead of them. The Kiwis have four wins from four games and a net run rate of +1.923.

India began their 2023 World Cup campaign with a six-wicket triumph over Australia in Chennai. They next met Afghanistan in Delhi and thumped them by eight wickets. The Men in Blue then maintained their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup, defeating their arch-rivals by seven wickets in Ahmedabad.

Their opponents on Thursday, Bangladesh, began the 2023 World Cup with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Dharamsala. In their subsequent two clashes, they went down to England by 137 runs in Dharamsala and New Zealand by eight wickets in Chennai.

IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup: Free live streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match will be available for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app in India. In fact, in some great news for cricket fans, all matches of the 2023 ODI World Cup are being live-streamed for free on the mobile app.

IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match in India will be available on the Star Sports network channels. As per the Disney Star TV guide, viewers who have subscribed to Star Sports can watch the live action of the game on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the IND vs BAN begins at 12:30 PM IST, while the match will get underway at 2:00 IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

India’s remaining matches in the 2023 World Cup

After the game against Bangladesh, Team India will play five more matches in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup. Here is the schedule of India’s remaining games:

Match 21: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST