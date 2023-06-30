World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Super Six, Match 2: Unconvincing Sri Lanka survive Netherlands scare to register 21-run win

Sri Lanka registered an unconvincing 21-run win over Netherlands in the second Super Six game of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday (June 30).

Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka recovered from a precarious 96-6 to post 213, thanks to Dhananjaya de Silva (93 off 111). Their bowlers then combined to clean up the Dutch for 192 in 40 overs.

Sri Lanka got off to a horror start with the bat, as Pathum Nissanka fell to Logan van Beek (3-26) for a golden duck, caught while looking to slash the pacer. Kusal Mendis (10) was the next to go, trapped lbw by Ryan Klein. Sadeera Samarawickrama (1) and Charith Asalanka (2) were both sent back by Van Beek.

The Lankans had lost half their side for 67 when Dimuth Karunaratne (33) was caught behind off a tossed-up delivery from Saqib Zulfiqar. Zulfiqar also accounted for Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka (5 off 20), who missed his sweep and was pinned in front of the stumps off a googly.

Dhananjaya and Wanindu Hasaranga (20 off 21) began a rescue act for Sri Lanka, adding 35 for the seventh wicket. The stand ended when Hasaranga was trapped leg before by Bas de Leede (3-42). Maheesh Theekshana (28 off 47) also played a handy cameo, featuring in a 77-run stand for the eighth wicket with Dhananjaya.

ICC @ICC



Dhananjaya de Silva is the



#CWC23 A career-best ODI score of 93 🏏Dhananjaya de Silva is the @aramco POTM from #SLvIRE for his stunning knock A career-best ODI score of 93 🏏Dhananjaya de Silva is the @aramco POTM from #SLvIRE for his stunning knock 👊#CWC23 https://t.co/S0Mx1RwHfP

Theekshana perished attempting the cut to De Leede after which Dhananjaya’s resistance also ended. Dhananjaya struck eight fours and two sixes in his 159-minute stay to ensure the bowlers had something to defend.

Edwards’ knock in vain as Sri Lanka hang on for victory

Chasing 214, Netherlands lost both their openers for ducks. Vikramjit Singh was caught at backward point off an outside edge while having a waft at a delivery from Lahiru Kumara. Max O'Dowd was caught plumb in front of the stumps by a brilliant yorker from Dilshan Madushanka.

Wesley Barresi (52 off 50) and De Leede (41 off 53) lifted Netherlands with a third-wicket stand of 77. The stand ended when Barresi was run out in the 15th over of the chase.

Sri Lanka capitalised on the lifeline as Hasaranga (2-53) and Theekshana (3-31) cleaned up Teja Nidamanuru (0) and De Leede, respectively.

ICC @ICC



Sri Lanka reclaim the No.1 spot in the Super Six Standings and are on the verge of booking their Back onSri Lanka reclaim the No.1 spot in the Super Six Standings and are on the verge of booking their #CWC23 berth 🤩 Back on 🔝Sri Lanka reclaim the No.1 spot in the Super Six Standings and are on the verge of booking their #CWC23 berth 🤩 https://t.co/xguonyspVO

Dutch captain Scott Edwards played a valiant knock, remaining unbeaten on 67 off 68. However, Sri Lanka ran through the lower order as Netherlands went from 133-5 to 192 all out. Theekshana dismissed Zulfiqar (2) and Van Beek (0), while Hasaranga accounted for Klein (5).

Ireland beat USA by six wickets in 7th Place Playoff Semifinal 1

Meanwhile, Ireland beat United States of America (USA) in the seventh place playoff semifinal 1 clash in Harare.

Bowling first, Ireland held USA to 196 in 42.4 overs. Craig Young starred with three wickets, while Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Andy McBrine claimed two scalps apiece.

Ireland got home in 34.2 overs courtesy of a half-century from Paul Stirling (58 off 45), while captain Andy Balbirnie (45* off 58) and McBrine (35 off 53) also chipped in with handy knocks.

Poll : 0 votes