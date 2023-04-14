"You have added many years of good health & happiness to her life" - BJP's Khushbu Sundar on MS Dhoni meeting her mother-in-law

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently met BJP leader Khushbu Sundar's mother-in-law. The actress-turned-politician shared a heartfelt post on social media, thanking the cricket star.

Taking to her Twitter account on Friday, April 14, Sundar mentioned that it was a very special moment for her 88-year-old mother-in-law, as she is an admirer of the CSK skipper. She further wrote that Dhoni has added many more years to the die-hard fan's life.

She wrote:

"Heroes are not made, they are born. Dhoni proves that. I am at loss for words for our CSK #Thala @msdhoni at his warmth & hospitality. He met my ma in law, who at 88, hero worships Dhoni & cannot see beyond him.

"Mahi, you have added many years of good health & happiness to her life. My pranaams to you for this. My gratitude to @ChennaiIPL for making this possible. CSK kku whistle podu!!"

Notably, MS Dhoni turned back the clock with his whirlwind knock against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. The power-hitter showed glimpses of his vintage self, hitting three stunning sixes towards the backend of the innings.

With his unbeaten 32-run knock, Dhoni almost helped his team chase down the target of 176 runs. However, Sandeep Sharma showcased stellar composure under pressure and bowled a perfect yorker on the final ball as RR eked out a narrow three-run win.

MS Dhoni and Co. are placed fifth in IPL points table

CSK started off their campaign with a clash against Gujarat Titans (GT). While they lost to the defending champions by five wickets, they bounced back in the ensuing fixture.

Chennai completed a 12-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and followed it up with another comprehensive seven-wicket victory when they locked horns with Mumbai Indians (MI).

However, they failed to continue their winning streak, suffering a heartbreaking loss to Rajasthan. With two wins and as many losses to their name after four outings, the MS Dhoni-led side currently occupy the fifth spot in the IPL points table.

CSK will next be seen in action when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

